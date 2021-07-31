1868 Foundation picks firm to develop Fonner Park Master Plan

The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation Master Planning Committee gave final approval Monday to hire the global design firm Populous to develop a master plan for long-range visioning on the Fonner Park campus in Grand Island.

Fonner Park is the home of horse racing, Nebraska State Fair, Hall County Fair, the Heartland Events Center, year-round livestock and equestrian shows and events and much more. It also will be the home of a new casino. The master plan is seen as a guide for future development at Fonner Park, which was first started in 1954 as a home to the Hall County Fair and horse racing.

Populous is an American multinational architectural and design practice specializing in sports facilities, arenas and convention centers, as well as the planning and design of major special events.

The 1868 Foundation is sponsoring the plan with its partners, Fonner Park, Nebraska State Fair, Heartland Events Center, Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority (GILCA), Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Island & Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hall County Agricultural Society, Grow Grand Island, Hall County, the city of Grand Island and the planned Grand Island Casino Resort.