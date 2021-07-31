1868 Foundation picks firm to develop Fonner Park Master Plan

The Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation Master Planning Committee gave final approval Monday to hire the global design firm Populous to develop a master plan for long-range visioning on the Fonner Park campus in Grand Island.
Fonner Park is the home of horse racing, Nebraska State Fair, Hall County Fair, the Heartland Events Center, year-round livestock and equestrian shows and events and much more. It also will be the home of a new casino. The master plan is seen as a guide for future development at Fonner Park, which was first started in 1954 as a home to the Hall County Fair and horse racing.
Populous is an American multinational architectural and design practice specializing in sports facilities, arenas and convention centers, as well as the planning and design of major special events.
The 1868 Foundation is sponsoring the plan with its partners, Fonner Park, Nebraska State Fair, Heartland Events Center, Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority (GILCA), Grand Island Area Chamber of Commerce, Grand Island & Hall County Convention and Visitors Bureau, Hall County Agricultural Society, Grow Grand Island, Hall County, the city of Grand Island and the planned Grand Island Casino Resort.
“This is the perfect moment for the campus stakeholders to plan for its future,” said Terry Galloway, chairman of the board for the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation. “We look forward to working with the team at Populous to create the blueprint for our exciting next chapter. In doing so, we want to retain the distinctive characteristics of the Fonner Park campus while at the same time enhancing the beauty of the campus and identifying facilities needed to accommodate future generations.”
The master planning process is set to begin in early August with existing venue and market assessment, followed by stakeholder and public meetings. Site and venue planning will determine the overall cost structure and feasibility of the campuswide plan, which will be presented to the members of the Master Planning Committee in December.
Charlie Kolarik, principal-in-charge of Populous Inc., said Populous is “full of excitement and anticipation for the opportunity to partner with the 1868 Foundation and its many stakeholders for this strategic master plan.”
“Fonner Park is known locally as an economic engine and hub for community events and entertainment while nationally recognized as a premiere agricultural event venue and race course,” Kolarik said. “Our team is honored to have the opportunity to help craft a strategic vision that will enhance this reputation and identify exciting new opportunities for years to come.”
Bill Ogg, Nebraska State Fair executive director, said Populous is one of the premier public events venue planners with “uniquely strong experience in equine and racing facilities.”
“They partnered with an outstanding team of economic consultants, local and regional engineering and architectural expertise to present the best choice for leading this long-range planning exercise,” Ogg said. “Exciting and very useful information will result from this project.”
Kolarik said they will explore the culture and character of Fonner Park and “remain true to the values of Gus and Emma Fonner, their peers, and the many leaders who have shaped the campus as a community gathering place.”
The Fonners were the original owners of the Fonner Park property.
The 1868 Foundation said the Fonner Park Master Plan will be completed by the end of the year. It will be guided by an advisory committee made up of representatives from the campus stakeholders.
“The pillars of Fonner Park are civic enjoyment, agriculture and the thoroughbred racehorse,” said Chris Kotulak, CEO of Fonner Park. “I appreciate the master plan collaboration involving so many people because there is so much involved. A unified vision is just as important as a viable vision.”
To give a gift to support the 1868 Foundation in this effort, visit 1868foundation.org.
The mission of the Nebraska State Fair 1868 Foundation is to raise funds and resources for the overall improvement of the Nebraska State Fair. The foundation is a charitable 501(c)(3) organization.