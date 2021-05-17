192 graduate in full Northwest gym

As usual, the gymnasium was packed for the commencement. Fewer than 20 people wore masks.

Apfel recalled her sophomore year, when she handed out roses to the class of 2019 “in this very gym, hoping and praying the days would go by at a snail’s pace so that I would not have to be the one receiving a flavor that meant my days at Northwest were over.” But the day “that we thought would be light years away is standing in front of us at this very moment.”

To her, high school “was the biggest learning experience of my life.” For one thing, she learned “that an ACT score does not define you as a person.”

Freshman year, their main goal was to “survive a day without running into an upperclassman, or in some students’ cases surviving a Wednesday of Coach (Troy) McNeil’s Med balls.”

Sophomore year, “we started to get the hang of this,” Apfel said.

“Over the years we have inhaled hundreds of pounds of flour during a whiteout football game,” she said. “We have watched the varsity football team dress up as cheerleaders and cheer at a volleyball game that I think will go down in school history as one of the best volleyball games this school has ever seen,” but she could be biased.