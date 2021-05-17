192 graduate in full Northwest gym

One of the student speakers at Sunday’s Northwest High School commencement pointed out one bright side of the pandemic.
Because their junior year was cut short, the students who graduated Sunday “got to miss the last few months of the hardest year of high school,” said Ellie Apfel.
“For some the quarantine that we had last March was great — no school, no responsibilities, no stress,” Apfel said. “For others it was agony beyond words. But, hey, we are all sitting here today being able to say that we are graduating high school in a global pandemic. Now, everyone put that in their notes because that’s something you’re going to want to tell your kids someday.”
Damon Bennett, the other student who delivered a graduate address, said sick days were taken full advantage of during their junior year, “and we used them extensively (like three months of them).”
Bennett noted that “our high school experience was unique. We got the longest week off from school the world has ever seen.”
Apfel and Bennett were two of 192 students who received diplomas Sunday in Rosencrants Gymnasium. As graduates handed out roses to their mothers, the audience heard the class song, “You’re Gonna Miss This,” by Trace Adkins. The class motto was “Push yourself because no one else is going to do it for you.”
As usual, the gymnasium was packed for the commencement. Fewer than 20 people wore masks.
Apfel recalled her sophomore year, when she handed out roses to the class of 2019 “in this very gym, hoping and praying the days would go by at a snail’s pace so that I would not have to be the one receiving a flavor that meant my days at Northwest were over.” But the day “that we thought would be light years away is standing in front of us at this very moment.”
To her, high school “was the biggest learning experience of my life.” For one thing, she learned “that an ACT score does not define you as a person.”
Freshman year, their main goal was to “survive a day without running into an upperclassman, or in some students’ cases surviving a Wednesday of Coach (Troy) McNeil’s Med balls.”
Sophomore year, “we started to get the hang of this,” Apfel said.
“Over the years we have inhaled hundreds of pounds of flour during a whiteout football game,” she said. “We have watched the varsity football team dress up as cheerleaders and cheer at a volleyball game that I think will go down in school history as one of the best volleyball games this school has ever seen,” but she could be biased.
Because graduates are heading down different paths, Sunday “could be the last time you see all of these faces ever again,” Apfel said. “I know that the next chapter of our lives can be scary and some of us still don’t know what we want to be, but like Mrs. (Diane) Rouzee once told me, ‘Do the next right thing.’ Don’t worry about what the future has in store. Instead, focus on what you have to do right now and take each day one step at a time.”
Bennett said high school taught him “much more than how to find antiderivatives or the meaning of the conch shell in ‘Lord of the Flies.’ Freshman year we learned things like how to move as a pack, avoiding the scary upperclassmen.”
In their sophomore year, among other things, the students learned how to stay in the hallways between classes for the allowed four minutes “until the last possible moment before dragging ourselves to class.”
Junior year is when they took full advantage of their abundant sick days.
“Senior year is when it all hit us, that we’re all grown up, ready to move on from these four years, and that was the scariest lesson by far,” Bennett said.
During the course of their high school years, “we watched our building change, specifically ceiling tiles, almost weekly,” he said.
Bennett thanked the lunch ladies “for proudly scooping two servings of apple sauce for four years.” He also thanked band teacher Shawn Pfanstiel “for showing me what the phrase ‘early bird gets the worm’ really means.”
Not every moment of the last four years was unique, he said. Among other things, “most of us played the seniority card a time or two, and I know every single one of us tried to find the actual Wi-Fi password.”
“We’ve used all of the experiences that we shared to make the time pass faster, not knowing that these would be some of the most important years of our lives,” Bennett said. “How we escaped the monotony is what shaped us; we found who we were in the four-minute passing periods, during our grueling practices after school, and sometimes in class, too.
“After we leave this place, we’re all going to go live our unique lives,” he said. “Some of us will stay in Grand Island, creating deep connections throughout the community that make a brighter future, and some of us will decide to leave, and find our futures elsewhere. But all of us, every single one of us, is going to take this experience, these stories, into the world, and use them for good.”
Northwest High School “doesn’t just exist in this town,” Bennett said. It’s not just the bricks that make up the school.
“It exists anywhere an alumnus goes. They carry the title of Viking every day, proud of what made them who they are. It exists in the hearts of parents, who trusted this building to help prepare their kids for the world. Northwest exists so long as graduates bring it with them, and they use it for good.”