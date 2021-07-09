1955 Chevy pickup to be on display at St. Paul

A 1955 Chevy pickup, which is being raffled off, will be on display Saturday at St. Paul as part of the Royal Coachmen Car Club’s 30th annual Car and Motorcycle Show.

The burnt orange stepside short box is being raffled off by the North Platte Community College division of Mid-Plains Community College.

The public will have the opportunity to buy tickets for the pickup on Saturday.

The Chevy is the 16th raffle vehicle produced by the college’s Transportation Division. It was restored by students in the Automotive Technology and Auto Body Technology programs.

The students disassembled it — essentially reducing it down to a shell. They then sandblasted the body and frame to bare metal.

From there, they embarked on the long and challenging process of transforming the vehicle into a work of art. The project required them to study and merge traditional and modern engineering and technology and provided them with real-world experience.

The pickup features a 6.0-liter V-8 engine, 4L80E performance transmission, four-wheel disc brakes, power steering, air conditioning, cruise control and a custom bed.