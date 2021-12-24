$1M federal grant awarded to Grand Island's Central Nebraska Regional Airport

Airports can submit the projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks.

It has not been decided yet what projects CNRA will pursue with the funds.

“We are going through a planning discussion next month to discuss how and when and where we’re going to utilize that money,” Olson said. “We haven’t fully decided yet, but we’ve got projects we can definitely use that money for.”

Olson said the airport may consider a terminal expansion and an airfield lighting replacement project, among possibilities.

“They’re part of our ACIP (airport capital improvement plan) right now, and it may change the timing of when we get those done,” he said. “It’ll probably move it up a year or two from when we were planning on doing them.”

CNRA was notified about the award last week, after the Dec. 15 meeting of the Hall County Airport Authority.

HCAA’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19.

“Whatever we spend that on, I need board approval,” he said, “and the good news is we don’t have to make a decision on what we’re going to spend it on here in the next day or two.”