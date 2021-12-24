$1M federal grant awarded to Grand Island's Central Nebraska Regional Airport

Central Nebraska Regional Airport has been awarded $1,045,720 from the Federal Aviation Administration. Meanwhile, local boardings continue to improve.
CNRA Executive Director Mike Olson called the announcement “exciting.”
“It’s Christmas twice this year,” he told The Independent. “Anytime we can get additional grants like this, it is very exciting. We’re very grateful for that opportunity and it’s another example of our hard-earned Nebraskan taxpayer dollars coming back to the community.”
This is part of the first of five annual rounds of funding Nebraska airports will receive.
The FAA is awarding $22.2 million to Nebraska airports via funding made available by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
Kearney Regional has been awarded $1,013,815 and North Platte Regional Airport Lee Bird Field has been awarded $1,010,453.
The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, and safety and sustainability projects, as well as terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.
The funds come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The law provides $15 billion over five years for this program.
Airports can submit the projects they wish to use the funds on for FAA review in the coming weeks.
It has not been decided yet what projects CNRA will pursue with the funds.
“We are going through a planning discussion next month to discuss how and when and where we’re going to utilize that money,” Olson said. “We haven’t fully decided yet, but we’ve got projects we can definitely use that money for.”
Olson said the airport may consider a terminal expansion and an airfield lighting replacement project, among possibilities.
“They’re part of our ACIP (airport capital improvement plan) right now, and it may change the timing of when we get those done,” he said. “It’ll probably move it up a year or two from when we were planning on doing them.”
CNRA was notified about the award last week, after the Dec. 15 meeting of the Hall County Airport Authority.
HCAA’s next meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19.
“Whatever we spend that on, I need board approval,” he said, “and the good news is we don’t have to make a decision on what we’re going to spend it on here in the next day or two.”
Boardings have been consistently high through November, Olson reported.
“The last few months have been above 5,000 enplanements,” he said. “I think our December number and final number will be much better than last year, but not quite to the level of 2019, which was a record year for us.”
He added, “We’re seeing great improvements, and we’re appreciative of our airline partners and users of the air service, our people from south-central Nebraska who use Central Nebraska Regional Airport.”