$1M police, fire fund to help with recruitment OK'd by Grand Island City Council

Grand Island Police Department is currently down eight positions and “one of the biggest issues we’re facing is attracting good police applicants,” GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf said.

“Within the 36 years I’ve been here, there’s been times where we’ve had up to 100 applicants in one hiring session, and now we are happy to get even 20 applicants,” he said, “and you may have 75% of them show up, and they have to pass the rigorous testing we put them through.”

GIPD is also in competition with other Nebraska police agencies for applicants, added Falldorf.

“Hopefully it will give future applicants peace of mind when they look at Grand Island and know the city is in favor of backing them if they make the decision to move here,” he said.

GIFD Chief Corey Schmidt also spoke Tuesday in favor of the fund.

“We’re for it. During my 25 years I’ve seen examples where this fund would have been very useful,” he said.

With past actions such as pay and hiring freezes and staff reductions, the “effects last much longer than the budget cycle,” Schmidt said.