$1M police, fire fund to help with recruitment OK'd by Grand Island City Council

A $1 million Police and Fire Personnel Stabilization Fund to aid in police and fire department recruitment was approved Tuesday by the Grand Island City Council.
The funds are drawn from cash reserves in the city’s general fund.
“We’d only use these funds for personnel costs and only in difficult economic times, as defined by council,” Finance Director Patrick Brown said Tuesday.
Council members Chuck Haase and Bethany Guzinski voted against the fund with Justin Scott and Mike Paulick absent.
The purpose of the fund is to avoid reduction of force and/or freezing public safety positions in difficult economic conditions, Brown said.
Also, by setting aside funds, the city shows it is committed to the continued funding of public safety personnel.
The fund would be replenished from police and fire vacancy savings, but only after the general fund’s cash reserve requirements have been met, Brown said.
In 2018, the city eliminated a community service officer and two police officer positions for budget reductions. In 2017, International Association of Fire Fighters union agreed to a two-year wage freeze instead of reduction in workforce.
Such actions resulted in unintended consequences, Brown said.
It created doubt and anxiety among current police and fire staff members regarding their future with the city and they started looking for other opportunities, prospective employees who look toward job stability turned away.
“This has created vacancies for us, stress for our current staff and made hiring problematic,” Brown said.
Mayor Roger Steele explained that he had called for creating the fund.
“It’s to stop a repeat of what we did in the past. Frankly, that dinged our reputation,” he said. In 2018, I was on the council then, and we were faced with having to cut positions to balance the budget. It’s to stop us from repeating that, because when we do things like that, it does hurt us with police and fire recruiting.”
Guzinski questioned how the fund would foster stability when it is just moving funds “from one bucket to another.”
Brown explained that the general fund pays police and fire department salaries.
“Our general fund right now is quite sizeable. At the end of the year, we were at 52% of cash reserves. That’s how much money we’re carrying. Per our fiscal policies, we only want 20% to 30%,” he said. “Anything above that is excess.”
Grand Island Police Department is currently down eight positions and “one of the biggest issues we’re facing is attracting good police applicants,” GIPD Chief Robert Falldorf said.
“Within the 36 years I’ve been here, there’s been times where we’ve had up to 100 applicants in one hiring session, and now we are happy to get even 20 applicants,” he said, “and you may have 75% of them show up, and they have to pass the rigorous testing we put them through.”
GIPD is also in competition with other Nebraska police agencies for applicants, added Falldorf.
“Hopefully it will give future applicants peace of mind when they look at Grand Island and know the city is in favor of backing them if they make the decision to move here,” he said.
GIFD Chief Corey Schmidt also spoke Tuesday in favor of the fund.
“We’re for it. During my 25 years I’ve seen examples where this fund would have been very useful,” he said.
With past actions such as pay and hiring freezes and staff reductions, the “effects last much longer than the budget cycle,” Schmidt said.
“For our employees, these types of actions hurt morale, cause stress and create a ‘they’re out to get us’ mentality,” he said. “We have to ask ourselves, what message are we sending firefighter and paramedic candidates.”
Council member Mitch Nickerson applauded creating the emergency fund.
“There are times where you have to make tough decisions, and I was part of that, because there’s only so much money, and the alternative is you let people go or have to raise taxes, or do both to meet the needs,” he said. “This would have been a great tool to have in place during those tough years.”
He added, “Now is the time to do this.”