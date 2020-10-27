1st autumn snow in central Nebraska leaves quickly and mostly quietly

While central Nebraska received its first snowfall of the season Sunday night into early Monday morning, it did not appear to cause many problems.

According to the National Weather Service Hastings, Grand Island received half an inch of snowfall Sunday night into early Monday morning. Ord received 5 inches of snowfall.

By 1 p.m. Monday, most of the snow in Grand Island had melted.

Grand Island Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan said crews first went out at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to treat overpasses and underpasses. At about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, she said, crews began salting the streets and finished around 3:30 a.m. Monday.

“We didn’t send plows out. It seemed like the salt was breaking up the little bit of snow that we had pretty nicely. Now that the sun has come out (Monday afternoon), I think things are really picking up and things are starting to be wet and hopefully will dry off here soon.”

Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the roads were reportedly slick Sunday evening, but no accidents were reported then or Monday morning. He applauded the work of the street crew.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}