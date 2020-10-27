1st autumn snow in central Nebraska leaves quickly and mostly quietly

While central Nebraska received its first snowfall of the season Sunday night into early Monday morning, it did not appear to cause many problems.
According to the National Weather Service Hastings, Grand Island received half an inch of snowfall Sunday night into early Monday morning. Ord received 5 inches of snowfall.
By 1 p.m. Monday, most of the snow in Grand Island had melted.
Grand Island Streets Superintendent Shannon Callahan said crews first went out at about 6:45 p.m. Sunday to treat overpasses and underpasses. At about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, she said, crews began salting the streets and finished around 3:30 a.m. Monday.
“We didn’t send plows out. It seemed like the salt was breaking up the little bit of snow that we had pretty nicely. Now that the sun has come out (Monday afternoon), I think things are really picking up and things are starting to be wet and hopefully will dry off here soon.”
Grand Island Police Capt. Jim Duering said the roads were reportedly slick Sunday evening, but no accidents were reported then or Monday morning. He applauded the work of the street crew.
“It looked to me like the streets crew hit a few of the intersections by the time I came to work at 6:30 a.m. this (Monday) morning,” he said. “Normally, with no more than an inch, as long as the intersection are treated it is not an issue. That is usually our biggest issue.”
According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers responded to 170 snow-related incidents across the state from Sunday through the Monday morning commute.
“The last couple days have provided a reminder of how quickly driving conditions can change with freezing rain or snow,” said Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “As the weather improves this week, we encourage all drivers to remember this snow event and keep their winter driving skills ready for the upcoming season.”
Troopers responded to 45 property damage or personal injury crashes across Nebraska from Sunday to Monday morning. They also assisted 125 motorists after slide-offs, and those who had disabled vehicles or other travel problems. Troopers also assisted outside agencies in several situations.
“The situation was not as bad as we were expecting with the weather forecast,” Callahan said. “There was some mix between 2 and 4 inches and then between 2 and 5 inches. It looked like it was going to snow most of yesterday and it actually didn’t start until later in the evening. So I think the storm missed us.”
Sunday’s 30-degree weather set a record for the lowest high temperature for Oct. 25 in Grand Island as recorded at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. It beats the previous record of 37 degrees set in 1925, 1957 and 1997.
Tuesday’s high is forecast to be 36 degrees with a low of 20 degrees Tuesday night. The weather is forecast to be progressively warmer through Saturday.
