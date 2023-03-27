Two Grand Island women — one 80 years old and the other 71 years old — fell victim this month to scams that involved a purported grant and an effort to assist a grandson who was allegedly in jail.

The 71-year-old woman was led to believe she was receiving a grant but first had to pay the taxes on it. She sent the suspect about $1,500 in gift cards before learning it was a fraud.

The 80-year-old sent $15,000 to an unknown person after being told her grandson was in jail. It was found to be a scam.