It’s fun to be right.
Just ask any political pundit, sports TV talking head or angry social media poster.
If they are right, they’ll let you know. If they’re wrong ... they’ll never admit it.
I’m not immune to that. I’ll let you know when I write about a baseball pitcher one day before he throws a no-hitter.
But mum’s the word if a featured player goes out and gives up eight runs in two innings on his next start.
Thankfully, one of my not-so-wild proclamations that was made three months ago has held up rather well.
There it was in print on May 10: “2020 already the strangest year we’ve seen.”
And we were just getting started.
With a pandemic continuing to rage on, big newsworthy events that would normally dominate headlines are pushed to the back pages of the newspaper and off the main page of websites.
On Friday came news that Washington state workers trapped their first murder hornet.
Oh, yeah, murder hornets. How in the world could we have forgotten about them if this wasn’t the strangest year that we’ve seen?
They are named murder hornets! They aren’t called minor mugging hornets or slapping hornets.
But even murder hornets can’t stay in the headlines in 2020, much to the chagrin of their targets, the honeybees.
And what about people across the country receiving mysterious packages of seeds from China that they didn’t order?
This seems like the beginning of the plot to an episode of “The X-Files” or possibly an unnecessary “Little Shop of Horrors” sequel.
The United States Department of Agriculture has identified 14 different kinds of seeds in the packages including flowering plants (morning glory, hibiscus and roses), vegetables (cabbage) and herbs (mint, sage, rosemary and lavender).
“At this time, we don’t have any evidence indicating this is something other than a ‘brushing scam’ where people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts false customer reviews to boost sales,” a USDA statement said. “USDA is currently collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.”
Yes, it’s probably harmless. If someone wanted to really do damage to our country, they’d sneak tampered cookies into every office building across the nation. No one ever asks any questions before eating free food when it pops up at work.
Still, this seeds story is weird. And it’s a blip in the news of 2020.
I fear the weirdness of social distancing and everything related to this year is causing more strangeness to occur.
I need my morning run to keep my sanity. Many others also require morning exercise to be part of their routine.
Sometimes you are rushed to get that in, but still it is best that you properly prepare for your exercise of choice.
A couple in Hopkinton, Mass., would have had a better Monday last week if they had done that.
They were the subject of a call to local police because they were out at 6:30 a.m. walking their dog — naked.
“It was kind of wild,” Hopkinton Police Chief Joseph Bennett told the MetroWest Daily News. “It wasn’t the typical day in Hopkinton, that’s for sure. They were buck naked.”
They didn’t answer why they were naked before taking off on foot (wishing they had running shoes on, I bet) when told they were being arrested. There was a chase and a struggle, and the naked dogwalkers faced charges of indecent exposure, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct before most people had settled into their workspace to begin a new week.
There was some good news out of this story.
“According to the officers, she is a very good dog,” Bennett told the Daily News.
Five more months to go, 2020.
Keep piling on the strangeness.
