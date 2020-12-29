2020 ending with a winter storm after a quiet weather year

— The 2020 western United States wildfire season was particularly severe, as a series of major fires raged across states such as Colorado, California, Oregon and Washington.

Fires ignited at various times during the summer months and continued into the fall, with extremely dry and at-times windy conditions proving favorable for significant fire growth. Smoke from many of these western fires was routinely transported eastward by the upper level jet stream, often overspreading the skies across the Central Plains on multiple late summer and early-fall days.

This resulted in several days with a notably hazy/white-looking sky and resultant filtered sunshine affecting many states including Nebraska/Kansas. Even well into October, a resurgence of Colorado wildfire activity provided several more days of smoky/hazy conditions.

Although not common, the weather service said atmospheric conditions occasionally allowed some of the high-level smoke to descend to the surface across our local area, reducing visibility to as low as a few miles and filling the air with a distinct odor.