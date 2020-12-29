2020 ending with a winter storm after a quiet weather year

How appropriate, this year will come to a close with a winter storm in central Nebraska that could produce up to 6 inches of snow throughout the area, including ice accumulations of up to one-half of an inch.
It ends a year without a major weather event, such as the flooding of 2019, but with a variety of weather conditions, from heavy snows, severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to smoky skies from wildfires and drought, according to the National Weather Service in Hastings.
In the immediate future, the weather service issued a winter weather advisory on Monday afternoon lasting through tonight.
The snowfall totals will be greatest along and north of Interstate 80 in central Nebraska, where 2 to 5 inches is expected.
Travelers are advised to be cautious on the roads as hazardous driving conditions will result from the winter storm. For the latest road conditions for the state, call 511.
While the COVID-19 virus affected life in central Nebraska during 2020, weather was not a major factor like in recent years that experienced heavy rains and flooding.
2020 weather highlights
According to the NWS in Hastings, these are some of the weather highlights of 2020 in its 24-county area that covers both parts of Nebraska and Kansas:
n On Feb. 25, an intense, narrow band of snow developed and produced impressive snowfall rates and amounts. The precipitation began as spotty rain showers, but the cold air deepened, turning the rain to snow.
The highest snowfall amounts were concentrated within a swath no more than 10-15 miles wide. Snow amounts were 6 to 10 inches.
— On July 8-9, thunderstorms developed along a cold front and surface trough in northern and western Nebraska. The severe storms entered the NWS Hastings area on July 9 and produced significant and widespread straight-line wind damage with numerous reports of gusts at least 60-70 mph. Trees, tree limbs, crops and power lines were affected, along with a handful of structures, such as grain bins. Many communities experienced brief power outages.
— On Aug. 14, thunderstorms began in the afternoon hours along a cold front, and a supercell thunderstorm first intensified over Polk and northern York counties and started producing severe hail. The storm grew in size and intensity, spawning three brief EF-0 tornadoes. These tornadoes touched down along a roughly 15-mile-long corridor from near Interstate 80 to a few miles south of Hampton, to the Stockham and Saronville areas. The tornado near Hampton damaged irrigation pipe, overturned a center pivot and destroyed a lean-to shed. The tornado in southern Hamilton County began in a freshly rowed alfalfa field and scattered the alfalfa. The tornado between Stockham and Saronville damaged corn and narrowly missed a farmstead and outbuildings.
— The 2020 western United States wildfire season was particularly severe, as a series of major fires raged across states such as Colorado, California, Oregon and Washington.
Fires ignited at various times during the summer months and continued into the fall, with extremely dry and at-times windy conditions proving favorable for significant fire growth. Smoke from many of these western fires was routinely transported eastward by the upper level jet stream, often overspreading the skies across the Central Plains on multiple late summer and early-fall days.
This resulted in several days with a notably hazy/white-looking sky and resultant filtered sunshine affecting many states including Nebraska/Kansas. Even well into October, a resurgence of Colorado wildfire activity provided several more days of smoky/hazy conditions.
Although not common, the weather service said atmospheric conditions occasionally allowed some of the high-level smoke to descend to the surface across our local area, reducing visibility to as low as a few miles and filling the air with a distinct odor.
— The weather service said the first several months of 2020 started out void of all drought concerns within south-central Nebraska/north-central Kansas, largely due to a wet 2019. However, during the later spring and early summer, abnormally dry (D0) to localized moderate drought (D1) began showing up, mainly near and south of the Nebraska-Kansas border, while a wet May kept drought at bay across most central Nebraska counties. But then, rainfall patterns became highly variable during June and July.
During the course of these two months, the weather service said the most northern, western and particularly southern portions of its coverage area received appreciable rainfall (especially during July). But a handful of counties in the heart of south-central Nebraska, particularly Kearney and Adams counties, kept missing out on one rain event after another, allowing moderate drought (D1) to take hold.
By August, the weather service said that nearly the entire 24-county area was dealt well-below-normal rain, with most areas at only 10%-40% of the monthly normal. This lack of August rain, in tandem with a hot nine-day stretch from Aug. 20-28 with highs in the 90s each day, finally prompted the introduction of severe drought (D2) to parts of south-central Nebraska for the first time since early 2017.
As drier-than-normal conditions persisted into the fall, drought conditions gradually worsened with time, with both D1 and D2 drought not only expanding across most of the area, but also allowing for the introduction of D3 extreme drought to southwestern counties such as Furnas, Gosper, Phelps and Harlan in late-November. This marked the first instance of extreme drought in any portion of the Hastings NWS area since 2014.
Weather extremes
For the Tri-Cities area, individual weather extremes included:
— The hottest temperature was recorded in Hastings on July 18 at 101 degrees.
— Both Grand Island and Hastings shared the coldest temperature at minus 5 degrees on Feb. 20.
— The highest daily rain total was in Kearney at 3 inches during a 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. May 22.
— The wettest calendar month was in Grand Island in May at 7.48 inches.
— The ◾driest calendar month was in Grand Island in October at 0.08 of an inch.
— The snowiest calendar month was 6.4 inches in Grand Island in December.
— Highest storm-total snow was 6.4 inches in Grand Island, Dec. 11-12.
Snow blowing in again
Prior to this week’s winter storm, Grand Island has had 22.6 inches of precipitation, which is 4 inches less than the 30-year average. In contrast, last year, at this time, Grand Island had received 38.66 inches.
It has been drier for Hastings. Prior to Tuesday’s winter storm, Hastings has had only 16.42 inches of precipitation, which is more than 10 inches below the 30-year average.
As for the winter storm, the weather service was expecting 1-2 inches of snow overnight, with a low of about 23.
There will be snow on Tuesday before 2 p.m. As temperatures rise, the snow could turn to freezing rain. Winds will be from the southeast at 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. As much as 3 inches of new snow is possible.
The storm will gradually end tonight with a low of about 18.
Wednesday’s high will be near 27 with a low of about 5.
Thursday’s high will be near 28 with a low of about 8.
For New Year’s Day, it will be mostly sunny with a high near 29 and a low of about 13.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s on Saturday and Sunday to start 2021.