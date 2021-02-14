2020 pork exports shatter previous records

U.S. pork exports reached nearly 3 million metric tons in 2020, topping the 2019 record by 11%, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation.
Pork export value also climbed 11% to a record $7.71 billion. U.S. beef exports finished 2020 lower year-over-year, falling 5% in both volume (1.25 million mt) and value ($7.65 billion). But beef exports, USMEF reported, finished the year with very strong momentum, with fourth quarter volume up 4.5% from 2019 and posting one of the best months on record in December.
“Obviously the surge in demand from China, especially in the first half of 2020, was a driving force behind the record performance for U.S. pork exports,” said USMEF President and CEO Dan Halstrom. “But China was not the only success story in 2020, as exports achieved growth in a broad range of markets. Diversifying export markets is a top priority for USMEF and the U.S. industry, and that strategy paid dividends – especially in the fourth quarter, when exports to China/Hong Kong were down 9% from 2019 but shipments to the rest of the world nearly offset that slowdown.”
USMEF reports beef exports were impacted by food service restrictions in many major markets but trended higher late in the year, bolstered by very strong retail and holiday demand.
“Consumers across the world responded to the COVID-19 pandemic by seeking high-quality products they could enjoy at home, and U.S. beef and pork definitely met this need,” Halstrom said. “We expect these retail and home-delivery demand trends to continue even as sit-down restaurant dining recovers, creating robust opportunities for U.S. red meat export growth.”
December pork exports totaled 259,654 mt, down 8% from the very large year-ago volume, with value down 10% to $687.2 million. December muscle cut exports were also down 8% at 219,224 mt, valued at $590.2 million (down 11%). For the full year, pork muscle cut exports were record-large at 2.51 million mt, up 15% from 2019, valued at a record $6.67 billion (up 12%).
Pork export value equated to $59.87 per head slaughtered in December, down 10% from a year ago, but the full-year average of $58.65 per head was 10% above 2019. December exports accounted for 28.8% of total pork production and 26.1% for muscle cuts, down from the December 2019 ratios of 32.1% and 29.3%, respectively. But for the full year, exports accounted for a significantly higher%age of both total pork production (29.3%, up from 26.9%) and muscle cuts (26.5%, up from 23.6%).
December beef exports totaled 119,892 mt, up 8% from December 2019 and the largest in nearly 10 years. Export value was $744 million, up 9% from a year ago and the second highest total on record (trailing only July 2018). December exports of beef muscle cuts were the second largest ever at 93,941 mt, climbing 11% year-over-year in both volume and value ($659.8 million). For 2020, beef muscle cut exports were down 2% year-over-year at 976,953 mt and fell 5% in value to $6.77 billion.
Beef export value equated to $349.10 per head of fed slaughter in December, up 9% year-over-year and the highest since April. The full-year average was $302.31 per head, down 2% from 2019. December exports accounted for 15% of total beef production and 12.6% for muscle cuts, exceeding the December 2019 ratios of 14.3% and 11.6%, respectively. 2020 exports accounted for 13.5% of total beef production and 11.3% for muscle cuts, compared to 14.1% and 11.4%, respectively, in 2019.
Pork exports reach new highs in China/Hong Kong, Central America, Chile and Vietnam
Pork exports to China/Hong Kong totaled 1.04 million mt in 2020, up 56% from a year ago, while value climbed 63% to $2.37 billion. Shipments to the region accounted for about one-third of total U.S. export volume, but this%age declined later in the year as exports achieved more broad-based growth. While USMEF said it does not expect 2021 exports to China/Hong Kong to match the levels posted over the past year, the region will still have a strong need for imported pork.
Demand for U.S. beef exports proved resilient in most Asian markets in 2020, though with substantial shifts from food service to retail in some destinations, according to the USMEF. The limited labor situation challenged exports of certain items, especially variety meats, although December exports of beef variety meats were the largest since March.
Exports to leading market Japan slipped 2% year-over-year to 306,140 mt, with value holding steady at $1.94 billion. Beef muscle cut exports to Japan climbed 5% to 259,412 mt, with value up 1% to $1.57 billion. U.S. beef regained market share in Japan, climbing from 41% in 2019 to 44% in 2020, benefiting from the duty reductions in the U.S.-Japan Trade Agreement.
Beef exports to South Korea also held up relatively well, though shipments trailed the 2019 record by 4% at 246,231 mt, valued at $1.72 billion (down 6.5%). U.S. beef made substantial market share gains in Korea in 2020, capturing nearly 53% of total imports (up from 51.5% in 2019) and 64% of chilled imports (up from 62%). Korea’s imports of U.S. chilled beef set another new record in 2020, totaling 62,825 mt (up 14.5%).
The U.S.-China Phase One Economic and Trade Agreement took effect in March, making beef from a much larger%age of U.S. cattle eligible for the rapidly growing Chinese market. The U.S. industry capitalized in a big way, with exports quadrupling year-over-year to a record 42,813 mt, valued at $310.2 million (up 260%). Since September, the U.S. has surpassed Australia as the largest supplier of grain-beef to China.