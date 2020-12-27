2021 already feeling all the pressure

WRITER’S NOTE: Due to unpopular demand — or popular undemand? — the annual bad poem about the events of the previous year will not be printed this year. It’s just too depressing. In reality, the bad poet realized it wasn’t that academic rhyming words that deal with a pandemic.
COVID? Fauci? It’ll make your eyes go glossy. Instead, we present an exclusive first commentary from the Year 2021. The most anticipated year of our lives hasn’t spoken one peep ... until now.
Glad to see me a few days early, are you?
It’s enough to make a new year blush.
I’m the most popular person this side of a backup quarterback who hasn’t played and thus has never thrown an interception or fumbled a snap.
But I will admit, all of you people around the world are putting a little pressure on me.
It’s going to be tough to live up to the standard many of you have established for me over my 365-day reign.
I’ve tried to keep my head down, avoid social media and focus for my one time in the spotlight.
But it’s impossible to ignore all of the talk.
“I can’t wait for this year to be over.”
“Is it 2021 yet?”
OK, that’s not a little pressure. That’s a lot of pressure!
I mean, if 2020 wanted to contest the results and try to stick around for a few more weeks, I don’t know if I would object at this point.
There’s always an excitement when one of us new years arrives on the scene.
It’s a fresh start, a chance to be determined to better oneself.
And if you make and break the same resolutions within a week new year after new year, hey, at least you tried, right?
But that’s always on the individual person.
I don’t know the last time — if ever — when a year was expected to make things instantly better worldwide just by showing up.
Yes, I will begin serving my duties as expected at midnight on Jan. 1.
But that doesn’t mean I can instantly undo everything that went on under 2020’s watch.
That whole coronavirus pandemic won’t instantly disappear, even though I wish it would as much as all of you do.
Things might get worse before they get better when the vaccines become available to the general public.
The trial of the four officers accused of contributing to the death of George Floyd will be highly charged when it begins in March.
There’s some turmoil in the political scene in the United States. I hate to disappoint anyone who is hoping for some calmer times in that area, but January might be just a little rocky.
And, no, I can’t promise that the Nebraska football team will have a winning record on my watch.
But I am happy to plan on holding some events that 2020 couldn’t handle.
Yes, the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021 is about as confusing as when you watch a special Saturday night edition of Monday Night Football.
But if the world’s top athletes are able to assemble in Tokyo in July and August as planned, that certainly will be cause for celebration.
The United Nations has declared me as the International Year of Peace and Trust, so you know that things won’t be all bad. Those types of declarations always work out.
The United Nations also declared me the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables, so I strongly suspect that I won’t get high approval ratings from the 12-and-under demographic.
While I doubt that even at the end of my term as your year things will return to the good old normal like 2019 enjoyed, things should get better.
Can I hope that you enjoy events with slowly increasing crowds during my summer and fall? Yes, yes I can.
If you can approach my Christmas and not have to weigh the risk of visiting loved ones, I will know that I have lived up to many of your high expectations.
But until then, I beg of you to please keep your expectations lower.
I don’t want to crack under the pressure. And I know you don’t want my job performance to resemble 2020 in any way.
I’ll do my best to be better.
I’d hate that on next Dec. 31, the possibility still lives on that 2020 will be the best year out of the ’20s.
