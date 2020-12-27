2021 already feeling all the pressure

The trial of the four officers accused of contributing to the death of George Floyd will be highly charged when it begins in March.

There’s some turmoil in the political scene in the United States. I hate to disappoint anyone who is hoping for some calmer times in that area, but January might be just a little rocky.

And, no, I can’t promise that the Nebraska football team will have a winning record on my watch.

But I am happy to plan on holding some events that 2020 couldn’t handle.

Yes, the 2020 Summer Olympics in 2021 is about as confusing as when you watch a special Saturday night edition of Monday Night Football.

But if the world’s top athletes are able to assemble in Tokyo in July and August as planned, that certainly will be cause for celebration.

The United Nations has declared me as the International Year of Peace and Trust, so you know that things won’t be all bad. Those types of declarations always work out.

The United Nations also declared me the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables, so I strongly suspect that I won’t get high approval ratings from the 12-and-under demographic.