2021 Hall County 4-H Fashion Show results

Brianna Powell models an outfit during Thursday night's 4H Fashion Show at College Park on the CCC campus in Grand Island.. Clothing judging took place earlier in the day also. Powell won an award for Outstanding Model, Attention Shoppers during the show. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Grac Eickhoff models an outfit during Thursday night's 4H Fashion Show at College Park on the CCC campus in Grand Island.. Clothing judging took place earlier in the day also. Eickhoff won an award for Outstanding Model, STEAM Level 1 during the show. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Jenna Rauert models an outfit during Thursday night's 4H Fashion Show at College Park on the CCC campus in Grand Island.. Clothing judging took place earlier in the day also. Rauertl won an award for Outstanding Model, Shopping in Style during the show. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Peyton Allan models an outfit during Thursday night's 4H Fashion Show at College Park on the CCC campus in Grand Island.. Clothing judging took place earlier in the day also. Allan was chosen to model for the Nebraska State Fair fashion show. (Independent/Josh Salmon)
Family and Consumer Science Contest
Champion, Senior Division — Kaylee Powell
Reserve Champion, Senior Division — Emily Reimers
Champion, Junior Division — Travis Svitak
Reserve Champion, Junior Division — Remi Buchfinck
Grand Champion Senior Model — Kaylee Powell
Grand Champion Junior Model — Grace Reimers
Outstanding Model, STEAM Level 1 — Grace Eickhoff
Outstanding Model, STEAM Level 2 — Alison Schimmer
Outstanding Model, Beyond the Needle — Kaylee Powell
Outstanding Model, Attention Shoppers — Grace Reimers
Outstanding Model, Attention Shoppers $15 Challenge — Brianna Powell
Outstanding Model, Shopping in Style — Emily Reimers
Outstanding Model, Shopping in Style $15 Challenge — Jenna Rauert
State Fair Fashion Show Models