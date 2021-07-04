 Skip to main content
2021 Hall County 4-H Fashion Show results
Family and Consumer Science Contest

Champion, Senior Division — Kaylee Powell

Reserve Champion, Senior Division — Emily Reimers

Champion, Junior Division — Travis Svitak

Reserve Champion, Junior Division — Remi Buchfinck

2021 Outstanding Models

Grand Champion Senior Model — Kaylee Powell

Grand Champion Junior Model — Grace Reimers

Outstanding Model, STEAM Level 1 — Grace Eickhoff

Outstanding Model, STEAM Level 2 — Alison Schimmer

Outstanding Model, Beyond the Needle — Kaylee Powell

Outstanding Model, Attention Shoppers — Grace Reimers

Outstanding Model, Attention Shoppers $15 Challenge — Brianna Powell

Outstanding Model, Shopping in Style — Emily Reimers

Outstanding Model, Shopping in Style $15 Challenge — Jenna Rauert

State Fair Fashion Show Models

Peyton Allan

Alison Schimmer

Kaylee Powell — Shopping in Style

State Fair Fashion Show alternates

Eva Lindiman

Grace Eickhoff

Jenna Rauert — Shopping in Style

