2021 Harvest of Harmony Parade Order of March
2021 Harvest of Harmony Parade Order of March

Grand Island Professional Firefighters Local 647

HOH Alumni Band

Governor Pete Ricketts

Grand Marshal - Teresa Anderson

Grand Marshal - Beth Bartlett

Grand Marshal - Jon Rosenlund

Superior High School

Grand Island Chamber of Commerce

Palmyra Jr and Sr High School

Tom Dinsdale - Tom Dinsdale Automotive - Parade Sponsor

Kearney Catholic School

Nebraska811

Creighton Community High School

CNH Industrial

NTV

Conestoga Jr Sr High School

Grand Island Just for Kix, Dance Studio

Loup City High School

Ken’s

Hershey High School

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska

Adams Central Public Schools

Island Towing

Hastings St. Cecilia High School

Miss McCool Junction

McCool Junction Public Schools

CountryHouse Residence

St. Edward Public School

North Loup Popcorn Days Queen 2021

Parkview Christian School

KSNB Local 4

Sandy Creek High School

Doniphan-Trumbull Public Schools

Herbster for Nebraska

Amherst Public Schools

Miss Kearney

Kearney High School

Miss Northwest

Northwest High School

Northwest FFA & Alumni Chapter

Miss Aurora

Aurora High School

Loren Lippincott for Legislature

Freeman Public School

Andrew Chapter Order of Eastern Star

Ord High School

Hy-Vee

Blue Hill High School

Girl Scouts - Spirit of Nebraska

Franklin High School

Scott Zimmerman for Governor

Verdigre Public School

ABC Seamless of Nebraska

Kenesaw High School

Miss Wood River

Wood River Rural Schools

Creighton University College of Nursing - Grand Island Campus

Shelby-Rising City Public Schools

Miss Central City

Central City High School

Habitat for Humanity

Crete High School

Miss Broken Bow

Broken Bow High School

Levander’s Automotive

Ravenna Public Schools

FFC Martial Art Academy

Lincoln Lutheran Middle/High School

Miss Osmond

Osmond High School

Grand Island Regional Medical Center

Burwell Jr Sr High School

Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen

Elgin Public Schools

Nebraska Chapter - American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Harvard Public Schools

Miss Arapahoe-Holbrook

Arapahoe-Holbrook Public School

Centura High School

Cairo Rural Volunteer Fire Department

West Holt Public Schools

CHI Health St. Francis

Cozad Community Schools

Compass Roofing

St. Paul Public Schools

Associated Staffing

North Platte High School

Miss York

York High School

Wayne State College

Hastings High School

Nebraska Realty Summit Team

Minden High School

Elite Paragons

Heartland Community Schools

South Central Nebraska Right to Life

Alma High School

Arcadia Public Schools

Sherry Jones for State Board of Education, District 6

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Public School

Central Nebraska Humane Society

Neligh-Oakdale Public Schools

Miss Palmer

Palmer Public School

Early Development Network

Scotus Central Catholic High School

J-Tech Construction & Solar

Skutt Catholic High School

Grand Island Rural Fire

Seward High School

Central Nebraska Shrine

Lincoln High School

Miss Boone Central

Boone Central High School

Boystown JROTC

Gibbon Public Schools

Pleasanton Public Schools

Girl Scout Troops 30 & 36

Shelton Public Schools

Grand Island/Cairo Youth Bowling

Wheeler Central Public Schools

Miss Hampton

Hampton High School

Step It Up Dance Academy

Summerland Public School

Equitable Bank

Milford Public School

Central Nebraska Central Labor Council

McCook Public Schools

Grand Island PFLAG

Lincoln Southwest High School

Jackrabbit Run Golf Course

Lincoln North Star High School

Miss Grand Island Central Catholic

Grand Island Central Catholic

Brian McCarraher

Laurel Concord Coleridge Schol

Nebraska State Fair

Southern Valley High School

Grand Island Special Olympics

Elm Creek Public Schools

Spirit Catholic Radio Network

Overton High School

Miss Cross County

Cross County High School

The Salvation Army

Lexington Middle School

Hall County Democrats

Sterling Public Schools

Cordoba’s Drywall

Wilcox-Hildreth Jr Sr High

Miss Giltner

Giltner Public School

Holdrege High School

JBS

University of Nebraska at Kearney

Miss Osceola

Osceola High School

Plainview Public School

Protect Nebraska Children Political Action Committee

Meridian Public School

Southern Public Power District

Twin River Public Schools

Life Pointe Church of the Nazarene

Lawrence-Nelson High School

Miss Fullerton

Fullerton High School

ABATE of Nebraska

Gothenburg High School

Bloomfield Community Schools

Party City

Bruning Davenport Consoli-

dated School District

Miss High Plains

High Plains Community Schools

Grand Island Little Theatre

Elkhorn Valley Schools

Building Blocks Foster Care

Callaway Public Schools

GRACE Cancer Foundation

Axtell Community School

Grand Island Senior High Cheer

Dundy County Stratton High School

Grand Island Senior High Theatre Boosters

Southwest Public Schools

Islandaire Dance Team - GIPS Senior High School

Grand Island Senior High

