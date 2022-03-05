2021: Record year in taxable sales in Grand Island

Grand Island ended the year in a record-breaking manner as December 2021 taxable sales were $117,210,364, according to the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce.

The last time December taxable sales reached more than $100 million was in 2017.

In 2018, December taxable sales were $95.775 million; 2019, $99.426 million; and 2020, $98.347 million.

That was a 19.2% increase in taxable sales from 2020 to 2021 for December in Grand Island. Other Tri-City area communities saw increases in taxable sales in December compared to the previous year.

In Hastings, December taxable sales were $38.818 million, which was a 12.6% increase from the previous December. In Kearney, December taxable sales were $88.399 million, which was a 24.2% increase from the previous year.

For other area communities, Broken Bow, $7.22 million, 25% increase over December 2020; Aurora, $5.237 million, 10.5% increase; St. Paul, $3.46 million, 7.3% increase; Central City, $3.091 million, 6.7% increase; and Ord, $3.707 million, 14.3% increase.

It was also a record year for taxable sales in Grand Island in 2021.

According to the Nebraska Department of Revenue, Grand Island had $1.191 billion in taxable sales during 2021.

In 2020, the annual taxable sales was $1.025 billion; 2019, $1.082 billion; 2018, $1.062 billion; and 2017, $1.059 billion.

During 2021, there were eight months in Grand Island where taxable sales were more than $100 million; and two months where taxable sales were more than $99 million.

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce reported that December motor vehicle sales in Hall County totaled $14,185,225, which was a 21.7% increase over December 2020’s $11,657,861.

In Adams County, there was a 12% decrease in December motor vehicle sales from 2020 to 2021 and Buffalo County saw 1.8% increase compared to the previous year.

While holiday spending ended 2021 on a high note, low unemployment and heavy spending continues to present a challenge to businesses in finding available workers as increased consumer spending created a demand on workers. In November, Grand Island’s unemployment rate in December was 1.45%, which was up from 1.25% in November.

According to Cindy Johnson, president of the Grand Island Chamber of Commerce, the downside of the low unemployment rate is that of the 42,924 people in the workforce, 42,381 are employed.

As consumers continue to spend, inflation is driving up the cost of living as the annual inflation rate was 7.5%.

Energy costs is the leading cause of inflation, such as cost of gasoline and natural gas. Gasoline prices are currently running at more than $3.60 per gallon. According to Nebraska AAA, a year ago, gasoline costs were $2.74 per gallon.

While motor vehicle sales continue to be strong for both used and new vehicles, Kelley Blue Book noted that the average cost of a car rose from $3,301 in 2020 to $6,220 in 2021. Motor vehicle sales in Hall County totaled more than $170 million last year compared to $150 million in 2020.

Also, the cost of food is going up.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food prices increases are expected to be between 20-year averages and the rapid increases observed during the pandemic.

The USDA said that this year food-at-home prices are predicated to increase between 2% and 3%, and food-away-from-home prices are predicated to increase 4% and 5%.

The cost of housing is also increasing as demand continue to rise.

The Grand Island Chamber of Commerce recently reported that there was 79 new housing listing in February compared to 45 in February 2021. The median sold price in February was $194,000, up from $155,000 in the previous year. The average sold price was $219,064 in February compared to $169,275 in February 2020.

The average days on the market in February was 32 days compared to 37 in February 2021.

