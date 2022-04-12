2022 State Fair will be a ‘can’t miss’ for Nebraskans

Much is planned for 2022’s Nebraska State Fair, which Executive Director Bill Ogg described as “exciting.”

“We want the fair to be a can’t miss destination for all of the folks in Nebraska,” he said. “We realize that’s a grand goal, but certainly they need to be invited and they need to feel welcome, and we are committed that their investment of leisure time and leisure money, both valuable commodities, will be well-served if they make that investment at the State Fair.”

Events and activities currently are being planned.

Behind the scenes, to improve the experience for fairgoers, upgrades are being made to the fair’s Fonner Park location.

Outdoor concerts will be offered again in the infield of Fonner Park’s practice training field.

“We hope to make that more accessible and more comfortable for our guests as they make their way out there,” said Ogg. “And not only for the concerts, which last year, this was a new location or venue for these concerts. We intend to change the configuration and enhance access and comfort while they’re there.”

The terrain will be improved.

“It’s an outdoor venue, so it’ll be grass and earth footing,” Ogg said, “but we want to make that more comfortable and covered with grass, rather than bare earth, as it was last year.”

The area will be enhanced for non-concert events, specifically motor sports, such as the truck and tractor pull, demolition derby, and the popular Indian Relay Races, held on the first weekend, which utilize the track area.

The location of the fair’s events is also important.

“We are tweaking some of those things to what we hope to be a better utilization of the Fonner Park campus during State Fair, proximity for our guests to those events from the parking area to those attractions,” said Ogg.

Attractions are going to be relocated to better improve pedestrian flow.

“We’ve had several attractions that are in close proximity to each other,” Ogg said. “We’re going to try to separate those as an invitation for people to make their way across the fairgrounds and see other exhibits and attractions and commercial opportunities that they may not have seen before.”

Shuttle routes will be improved to make it easier to traverse the entirety of the campus and better improve pedestrian traffic.

“We do have many fair attractions and activities on what we call the east side, the equestrian area, closer to Stuhr Road,” Ogg said. “We want to, rather than making our guests ride one shuttle on the west side and getting off that shuttle and onto another shuttle, we’re going to run a continuous loop from east to west.”

Shuttle stops and distances will remain similar, Ogg noted, but fairgoers will no longer have to get off of one shuttle to get on another to get from west to east side of campus.

Much work behind the scenes will ensure the future growth of Nebraska State Fair, including support for bills currently in the state Legislature.

“We have, we think, a very viable infrastructure request in to the Legislature for the American Rescue Plan Act funds,” said Ogg. “It was designed for infrastructure work. We have again what we think to be a very good match for that work.”

With those funds, enhancements are planned that would enhance surface water drainage on the campus, enhance parking and pedestrian and vehicular traffic patterns, such as additional paving and sidewalks, and hard surface parking and lighting for parking areas.

“That will not be ready by the 2022 fair, but that is pending in the Legislature and hopefully could have some marked improvement for the fair in 2023,” said Ogg.

From Elite Casino Resorts, a $100 million casino/hotel project is coming to Fonner Park.

It’s planned construction is considered in the State Fair’s future plans, Ogg said.

“There’s a lot of unknowns at this point if that construction will actually be able to begin prior to this year’s fair,” he said. “We anticipate some will, and so we’re cooperating and working and adjusting our footprint for fair events to complement that anticipated construction.”

The Nebraska State Fair is a “wonderful institution,” Ogg said.

“We’re celebrating 153 years this year,” he said. “Being old in itself is an attraction. Augmenting that history and tradition with a freshening of location of attractions and activities, and adding more accessibility, in terms of comfort, and just getting to those attractions, I’m really excited to try and improve our convenience for our guests this year.”

