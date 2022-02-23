20th state title for Grand Island Central Catholic dance team

The Grand Island Central Catholic Dance Team brought home the schools 19th and 20th state titles last weekend at Nebraska State Cheer and Dance competition at the Heartland Events Center.

With only six members, the team packed a lot of punch into its 2022 title-winning jazz and pom performances. This is the third consecutive year the team has taken home both the jazz and pom category champion trophies.

Kate-Lynn McNamara, a junior on the team, said there was a little extra pressure. “If you are on a team that’s successful or has been successful in the past, you kind of feel that pressure or legacy. It’s a little extra pressure that you have going into a season.”

As successful as the six GICC Dance Team members have been, there’s room for more, and the school is starting its potential dance team members younger, said GICC Dance Team coach Erin Martinez said. “We started a middle school team this year to get more girls ready for this team, so we can hopefully grow this team to be bigger and better.”