22 questions about Grand Island and Nebraska

— At 13th and Webb, can you call the Psychic line (308-850-8939) to find out if you’ll be needing insurance from the nearby State Farm?

— Does anyone understand the heart-shaped honey bee sculpture at Blaine and Stolley Park Road?

— I know where to go for outdoor power (Grone’s) but where do I go for indoor power?

— Looking at school district websites confuses me. What is a Peachjar flyer?

— Why do so many cars tailgate me on Stolley Park Road? Is it because the speed limit is 35 mph, and I’m driving 28?

— Does Jane Kleeb ever agree with the governor about anything?

— Why do police canines always come from Europe? What’s wrong with American hounds?

— Why is a monkey riding a motorcycle on the front of Express Auto Sales/USA Auto Body?

— Where does the Wayne State beach volleyball team practice? I’m not aware of any beachfront property in Wayne.

— Where does Green Bear Frame and Axle get its name?