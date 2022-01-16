22 questions about Grand Island and Nebraska

Questions that occur to a guy while driving around Grand Island:
— Now that it has an ice rink, will Stuhr Museum be fielding a hockey team?
— Do our local geese ever tangle with the flocks of wild turkeys?
— Why is the Grand Island Library open Sundays and not Saturdays?
— Why do I always take Broadwell instead of Eddy or Sycamore, since Broadwell traffic is often halted by a train?
— Why does Grand Island have a Woodridge Boulevard, Woodridge Court, Woodridge Lane and Woodridge Place?
— Why do so many inmates go missing in Nebraska?
— I know everything in Cairo has Egyptian names, but a golf course makes me wonder about Axtell. Do I need a camel to get to Awarii Dunes?
— Why don’t people ever steal the tires stacked in front of tire stores, or the bundles of firewood in front of convenience stores?
— Why is a vape shop called Chasing Clouds?
— Do the people on Macron Street feel a kinship with the president of France?
— Why does Stolley Park become North Road, and why does State Street evolve into Cannon Road? Can’t people let a street remain what it is, rather than insist that it turn into something else?
— At 13th and Webb, can you call the Psychic line (308-850-8939) to find out if you’ll be needing insurance from the nearby State Farm?
— Does anyone understand the heart-shaped honey bee sculpture at Blaine and Stolley Park Road?
— I know where to go for outdoor power (Grone’s) but where do I go for indoor power?
— Looking at school district websites confuses me. What is a Peachjar flyer?
— Why do so many cars tailgate me on Stolley Park Road? Is it because the speed limit is 35 mph, and I’m driving 28?
— Does Jane Kleeb ever agree with the governor about anything?
— Why do police canines always come from Europe? What’s wrong with American hounds?
— Why is a monkey riding a motorcycle on the front of Express Auto Sales/USA Auto Body?
— Where does the Wayne State beach volleyball team practice? I’m not aware of any beachfront property in Wayne.
— Where does Green Bear Frame and Axle get its name?
— How happy must Alissa Harrington’s husband be about getting solid driving advice? The Local4 anchor posted that before their marriage, he must have sat at red lights for hours because she wasn’t there to tell him the light was green.