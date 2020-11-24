24-year-old man allegedly threatens officers, moons nurses

Sunday Pathot, 24, was arrested early Sunday after he allegedly threatened to kill police officers and then mooned medical personnel at CHI Health St. Francis.

Police initially contacted Pathot outside the Brickhouse Night Club at about 12:45 a.m. in reference to a disturbance. Police say he provided a false name and was detained after he aggressively approached multiple officers.

As he was placed into custody, Pathot would not listen to commands and needed to be placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, according to the police media report.

While he was being transported, Pathot “threatened to kill officers if he was to see them without a badge,” based on the media report.

Because he was not cooperating with jail staff members, a medical clearance was needed. While at the hospital, he allegedly kicked an officer. “Sunday was then restrained on the ground due to his actions,” the report shows. “While doing this Sunday was able to pull down his pants, exposing his rear end.”

Pathot has no known address.

He was arrested for terroristic threats, third-degree assault on an officer, obstructing a police officer, false reporting and public indecency.