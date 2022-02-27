27 groups perform at Grand Island High's Show Choir Invitational

Show choir fever can hit students at a young age.

Grand Island Senior High student Haley Wiemers, for instance, is in her sixth year of show choir. Now a senior, she became involved in the activity as a seventh-grader at Barr Middle School.

She made her show choir plans as a kindergartner, when Barr performers came to her elementary school, and Wiemers said to herself, “That’s something that I want to be in.”

Wiemers, 18, is a member of GISH’s Future Image show choir.

“It’s been a long-running thing,” she said. “I love the idea of just getting up there, performing, singing and dancing and ... being able to express yourself.”

Performing gives students a sense of confidence, Wiemers said. You are up there “in front of so many hundreds of people you don’t even know. You are performing your heart out in front of them,” she said.

People in show choir “just get up there and do it,” she said.

In addition to many other activities, Wiemers is a freelance choreographer. She works with middle and high school students at Hastings St. Cecilia, as well as students at Doniphan-Trumbull High School.

“I’m doing both of their musicals,” said Wiemers, who plans to minor in dance at college and hopefully become a full-time choreographer. So show choir has given her experience as well as a direction, she said.

Yill Martin and Josie Campbell are also seniors and members of Ultimate Image.

Martin loves performing, seeing the faces of spectators “and showing them what we’ve been working on all year.” She also likes to have an impact on their day.

When Martin performs onstage, she tries to convey “what the song means to me,” she said.

The ballad, “Where I Am Now,” is “about finding yourself and just really knowing where you are,” Martin said.

A “lot of the seniors here at Grand Island Senior High are feeling a little lost,” she said, adding that it’s “a big change to graduate from high school and leaving all this stuff behind.” So she connects with the song.

Through show choir, Campbell has made a lot of close friends, who are have similar interests. “So I perform with them and it’s fun.”

Campbell plans to be involved in music in college, so the end of her high school show choir career “won’t be as sad,” she said.

When Campbell performs, she wants members of the audience to have a good time and wants them to “feel the music,” she said.

Twenty-seven groups from 21 schools competed in the Islander Show Choir Invitational Saturday at GISH. Among the schools taking part were Millard South, Kearney, Elkhorn, Burke and Bellevue East.

The six highest-scoring groups performed Saturday night in the finals.

A show choir invitational has a livelier atmosphere than many activities. Students in the audience sometimes break into dance and spirited cheers. During breaks, the emcees hold trivia contests and deliver “shout-outs” from relatives and friends.

All of the students and relatives on hand understood the rituals of show choir. Instead of clapping, “We give spirit fingers,” said Wiemers, who was one of the emcees. Audience members hold up their hands and wiggle their fingers.

In addition to student helpers, 50 or 60 parents help with the Islander Show Choir Invitational.

GISH Show Choir director Jesse LaBrie said he’s grateful to the Grand Island Show Choir Boosters. That group spends months planning for the event.

As a result of their work, the cafeteria featured “an immense menu,” LaBrie said. In addition, volunteers help set up, coordinate bus drop-offs, assist with equipment and run a coffee and snack bar. They help backstage and in Central Command, tabulating results and making sure everything’s running smoothly. “So it is a massive undertaking,” LaBrie said.

The competition is also a fundraiser. The money raised “makes sure that we can provide really great opportunities for our students,” LaBrie said.

The Islanders have two more competitions left this season — at Omaha North on March 5 and Mitchell, S.D., on March 19.

GISH has three show choirs. When they go on the road, 160 students fill three buses. The group includes a show band and parents who serve as chaperones.

