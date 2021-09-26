27 troopers honored for drunken driving enforcement, prevention

Twenty-seven Nebraska State troopers, including eight based in Grand Island, were honored earlier this week for their efforts to remove impaired drivers from the road as well as educate the public about the dangers of drunken driving.

The troopers were presented Hero Awards by Mothers Against Drunk Driving during a ceremony Tuesday at Wilderness Ridge in Lincoln. MADD honors law enforcement across the state for their daily work to keep drunken or drugged drivers off Nebraska roadways.

“This is a proud day for our NSP team, thanks to incredible work by our troopers across the state,” Col. John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a news release. “These honors from MADD are a great recognition for the constant work it takes to keep roads safe, but they also serve as a reminder that the job is ongoing. We salute MADD for their invaluable work to keep the topic of impaired driving at the forefront of the safe-driving conversation.”

The troopers who are part of Troop C, based in Grand Island, are Ryan Stirn, Luke Kelley, Brandon Sutton, Zach Lorang, Cody Cassidy, Matthew Richardson, Jordan Girardi and Kyle Gaudreault. They are members of the Adult DUI Enforcement Team.