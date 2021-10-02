$29.9M Broken Bow bond issue would fund school improvements

“The board could easily tax 9 cents a year to 10 cents a year without voter permission,” Tobey said. “And this could be a project that we could phase together, but tax on that 9 or 10 cents a year is going to generate about a million dollars for us. Well, that’s a lot of years to get to the $29 million and once you get to that number, is construction going to be $49 million instead of $29 million? This is just a way that we can get all of our needs addressed with one bond and not trying to phase different projects into it.”

Federal COVID-19 stimulus funds such as ESSER and GEER, which must be used for coronavirus-related expenses including but not limited to sanitizing measures and air purification improvements, would not be applied to the project.

Officials are sharing information about the project with those in the BBPS district with as much transparency as possible, the superintendent said.

“I think our job and what we’ve agreed to do is we just need to get information in everybody’s hands. At the end of the day, it’s their decision whether they vote yes or no. And we’re not trying to convince people to vote yes for us or vote no; we’re strictly just telling you, these are the things that we’re struggling with right now.”