3 newly confirmed COVID deaths in Central District, vaccination hours expanded

The Central District Health Department on Monday reported three newly confirmed COVID-related deaths in the district, all involving individuals older than 80.
There was no identified connection between them.
“Our sympathies go out to the families of these individuals. Unfortunately, this sad announcement serves as a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us, and that our community is still at risk for additional cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement. “We must not forget that the virus is still active, and that we need to continue with using masks in public places, seeking COVID-19 shots, avoiding large gatherings and seeking testing if symptoms develop.”
For the week ending Friday, CDHD reported a total of 76 new cases with the week’s positivity rate at 13%.
CDHD continues to provide drive-thru testing through TestNebraska 10 a.m.-noon Mondays and 2-4 p.m. Thursdays. Register at testnebraska.com or call 402-207-9377.
“Vaccination clinics are going strong in the Central District,” says a news release. As of April 4, 59% of those 65 and older, 26% of those age 50-64, 19% of those age 30-49 and 8% of those age 16-29 are fully vaccinated. “This means that it has been two weeks for all of these people since they received either their second dose of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or two weeks after the one dose of Johnson & Johnson.”
“Our vaccination rates are about average compared to the rest of the state,” Anderson said. “We are expecting less Johnson and Johnson for the next few weeks, but we have a good supply of Pfizer for vaccination of those age 16 and older. We will continue our efforts to use every dose we receive.”
Mass clinics using Pfizer vaccine will continue every Thursday at the Grand Island Community Fieldhouse with recently expanded hours of 9 a.m.-8 p.m. No appointment is needed. Those seeking shots are advised to register before they come to the clinic at vaccinate.ne.gov, or by calling 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873. This will reduce waiting time at the clinic.