3 newly confirmed COVID deaths in Central District, vaccination hours expanded

The Central District Health Department on Monday reported three newly confirmed COVID-related deaths in the district, all involving individuals older than 80.

There was no identified connection between them.

“Our sympathies go out to the families of these individuals. Unfortunately, this sad announcement serves as a reminder that COVID-19 is still with us, and that our community is still at risk for additional cases, hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19,” CDHD Health Director Teresa Anderson said in a statement. “We must not forget that the virus is still active, and that we need to continue with using masks in public places, seeking COVID-19 shots, avoiding large gatherings and seeking testing if symptoms develop.”

For the week ending Friday, CDHD reported a total of 76 new cases with the week’s positivity rate at 13%.

CDHD continues to provide drive-thru testing through TestNebraska 10 a.m.-noon Mondays and 2-4 p.m. Thursdays. Register at testnebraska.com or call 402-207-9377.