3 vie for 2 Grand Island Public Schools Board Ward B seats

A. “There are a lot of issues that the board is currently facing. I wouldn’t say that there is a pressing issue in the race right now that doesn’t have to do with COVID or COVID related. These are uncharted waters and nobody knows all the answers. But, we need to make sure that we are listening to other school districts in the area, parents and most of the teachers and faculty at GIPS. These people are the ones that have to directly face these current challenges and we need to listen to them before policy is set. The current issue with the Islander Football team is a great example of that and I applaud the current board for listening to the parents and athletes, not only here in Grand Island, but also other schools coming to our town. Everything else has really taken a back seat. We need to have COVID at the forefront, but make sure that we don’t take our eyes of other pressing matters such as LB 1107. This will mean BIG changes for our schools.”