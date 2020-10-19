3 vie for 2 Grand Island Public Schools Board Ward B seats

Two current Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education members will face off against a challenger to fill two of three seats representing Ward B. Lisa Albers, who has served on the board since January 2017, and Tim Mayfield, who was appointed to the board in September to fill the remainder of former board member Heidi Schutz’s term, will face off against Dave Hulinsky.
Lisa Albers
Q. Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A.“I have had a very productive first term on the Board of Education. There have been many positive changes in my last four years, including the Academies of Grand Island Senior High and the new Memorial Stadium, in addition to legislation surrounding vaping, and systemic sexual predation and abuse by school employees. I want to do what is best for students — all students. These changes were not easy; they were hard. Challenge and difficulty do not intimidate me and never have. Challenge and difficulty make me work harder especially when I know the outcome benefits the students and families of Grand Island Public Schools.”
Q. What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A.“COVID-19 is the most pressing issue in the race for the GIPS board. Keeping GIPS students safe and physically present in school is our priority. Simple tasks help keep students in school: wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding large crowds. When students are not in school there is a chance for academic regression. GIPS does virtual school very well; we have one of the best virtual school programs in the state. Gov. Pete Ricketts has agreed GIPS is doing an outstanding job. However, even with these accolades, it is about the needs of our GIPS families. If students return to virtual school, it can affect the ability of families to work. Struggling with school stress pales in comparison to struggling with housing and food scarcity.”
Q. If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A. “If I am re-elected to the Grand Island Public Schools Board of Education, I will continue my heartfelt and difficult work to meet the needs of students and families in Grand Island Public Schools. The needs of children is an ever changing target. The needs of some students may not be the needs of other students. I will continue to work meeting the needs of ALL students, regardless of if the need is food and clothing, ACT prep or an advanced math class. I strive to meet the needs of ALL students. ‘Every Student. Every Day. A Success.’”
Dave Hulinsky
Q. Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A. “I am seeking office for many reasons. I have been approached by several people that feel they have not been heard or do not have a voice. They feel that I have the leadership, demeanor and willingness to speak up when others feel they can’t. A lot of teachers in this town feel that if they speak up they will lose their jobs. The students and teachers of GIPS need someone on that board that truly knows what it is like being in the system locally. We are losing great teachers at an alarming rate in this town and someone really needs to look into why. As a formerly trained elementary and middle-school educator, and former student of GIPS, I feel that I can bring that to the board. Teachers in the town, for years, have not had a true voice on the board. Policies have been set that hurt the teachers and faculty. More support for them is needed, and this year is a great example of that.”
Q. What is the most pressing issue in you race?
A. “There are a lot of issues that the board is currently facing. I wouldn’t say that there is a pressing issue in the race right now that doesn’t have to do with COVID or COVID related. These are uncharted waters and nobody knows all the answers. But, we need to make sure that we are listening to other school districts in the area, parents and most of the teachers and faculty at GIPS. These people are the ones that have to directly face these current challenges and we need to listen to them before policy is set. The current issue with the Islander Football team is a great example of that and I applaud the current board for listening to the parents and athletes, not only here in Grand Island, but also other schools coming to our town. Everything else has really taken a back seat. We need to have COVID at the forefront, but make sure that we don’t take our eyes of other pressing matters such as LB 1107. This will mean BIG changes for our schools.”
Q. If elected, how will you make a difference?
A. “If elected, I will make sure that teachers and students and parents will be heard and have a voice. I will not play politics with this town’s education and future. I believe that it truly takes a village to raise a child. We need to listen more than we talk, look at how policy will effect everyone, and be willing to change course and admit when we were wrong. Above all, I will make sure that I will be as transparent as possible and be available to my ward for question and concerns.”
Tim Mayfield
Q. Why are you seeking office and what are the strengths you bring to the office?
A. “I am seeking a seat on the Board of Education because a strong education is the bedrock for a strong community, and I want to ensure GIPS continues to provide that bedrock. Personally, I have been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to be involved with the district, and therefore my kids’ education, in a lot of different ways. However, I know not every parent has those same opportunities, so I want to be able to be a voice for those parents. I have a history of community involvement (Citizen Advocacy Board, Boy Scouts Overland Trails Board, Leadership Tomorrow Class 31, etc.) and a strong business and financial sense, thanks to my nearly 20 years in the banking industry.
Q. What is the most pressing issue in your race?
A. “Clearly, the most pressing issue right now is the pandemic and making sure the students and staff stay healthy so school can continue to be in session. Beyond that, however, I feel the most pressing issues over the next three to five years would include continuing to develop and expand the Academies program at Grand Island Senior High by developing additional real-world learning environments, like the partnership recently announced between GIPS and CHI Health St. Francis. Partnerships like those help our students find areas they’re interested in while experiencing real-world work environments and learning skills that are valuable to future employers. The other pressing issue is continuing to develop the Early Childhood Learning program and getting our kids a Head Start in their education.”
Q. If you are elected, how will you make a difference?
A. “I intend to make a difference by focusing on sound business practices and practicing fiscal responsibility. I also intend to advocate for all students by ensuring opportunities are provided equitably and barriers to education and involvement are removed wherever possible.
The key to making those things a success lies in good communication between the parents, the staff, the superintendent and the school board. As a parent of kids in the district, I know how important it is to have good communication with their teachers and the staff at their school and I commit to keeping those lines of communication open at all times.”
