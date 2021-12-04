30-44 years in prison for a Loup City man for sexual assault

LOUP CITY — A Loup City man has been sentenced to 30-44 years in prison for sexual assault in Loup City.

The man was sentenced Friday in Sherman County District Court to 30-40 years in prison for first-degree sexual assault, two years in prison for terroristic threats and two years in prison for unlawful intrusion, all felonies.

The incidents happened Dec. 1, 2019.

Judge Karin Noakes ordered the sentences be served one after the other.

In October 2021, the man pleaded no contest to the charges in exchange for the dismissal of eight other felonies.

The man’s name is not being released by the sheriff’s office and the Grand Island Independent to protect the identity of the victim.

In May 2021, the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a possible sexual assault of a child in Loup City. After a preliminary investigation the man was arrested and charged in Sherman County Court with 11 felonies.