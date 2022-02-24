30 COVID deaths added to Central Department Health District dashboard

Thirty COVID-related deaths – one dating from January 2021 – have been added to Central District Health Department’s COVID dashboard.

The late reporting is the result of the reporting process. In a news release, CDHD stated delays can occur depending on “the date the death occurred, when the death certificate was completed and processing by the National Vital Statistics System.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has specific guidelines for reporting COVID deaths, including, among other things, taking into consideration the availability of PPE when samples are taken for testing, as well as cultural and familial situations, according to the CDC website.

Teresa Anderson, health director of CDHD, said delays like those experienced by CDHD aren’t that unusual.

“Unfortunately, during the pandemic this backlog of cases is not uncommon. It is wise to continue to take precautions against COVID as we continue to see COVID-19 deaths, which might have been prevented.”

The added cases include:

- 1 death reported in January 2021

- 2 deaths reported in September 2021