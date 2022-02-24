 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
30 COVID deaths added to Central Department Health District dashboard
Thirty COVID-related deaths – one dating from January 2021 – have been added to Central District Health Department’s COVID dashboard.

The late reporting is the result of the reporting process. In a news release, CDHD stated delays can occur depending on “the date the death occurred, when the death certificate was completed and processing by the National Vital Statistics System.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has specific guidelines for reporting COVID deaths, including, among other things, taking into consideration the availability of PPE when samples are taken for testing, as well as cultural and familial situations, according to the CDC website.

Teresa Anderson, health director of CDHD, said delays like those experienced by CDHD aren’t that unusual.

“Unfortunately, during the pandemic this backlog of cases is not uncommon. It is wise to continue to take precautions against COVID as we continue to see COVID-19 deaths, which might have been prevented.”

The added cases include:

- 1 death reported in January 2021

- 2 deaths reported in September 2021

- 10 deaths reported in October

- 3 deaths reported November 2021

- 8 deaths reported in December 2021

- 2 deaths reported in January 2022

- 4 deaths reported in February 2022

Central District Health Department offers COVID-19 vaccination clinics 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and until 6 p.m. Thursdays. These include first and second doses for those 5 years old and up, and boosters for people aged 12 and older. No appointment is necessary.

For more information call 308-385-5175 or log onto www.cdhd.ne.gov.

jessica.votipka@theindependent.com

Jessica Votipka is the education reporter at the Grand Island Independent. She can be reached at 308-381-5420.

