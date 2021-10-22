30 days jail, 15 years probation, $158k restitution for ex-State Fair finance officer

Former Nebraska State Fair financial officer Patrick Kopke was sentenced Friday to 30 days in jail, placed on 15 years’ probation and ordered to pay restitution of $158,170.60.
Kopke also must perform 300 hours of community service.
The sentence was handed down by Hall County District Court Judge Andrew Butler.
Kopke, 30, pleaded no contest Aug. 24 to three charges of theft by unlawful taking totaling $5,000 or more, which is a Class IIA felony. Those charges stem from theft he committed as the Nebraska State Fair’s financial officer on three occasions in 2019.
For each of those offenses, Kopke was placed on 60 months’ probation. Those sentences shall run consecutively.
In making restitution, Kopke must pay $1,000 per month beginning Nov. 1. Those funds will be paid to the Nebraska State Fair.
As part of the sentence, Kopke must pay a probation fee of $4,500 and a drug testing fee of $900.
His jail sentence began at 3 p.m. Friday.
The community service will be performed, at minimum rate of three hours per month, beginning Jan. 1
Among other conditions of probation, Kopke must complete a gambling assessment with a licensed gambling counselor and take classes in crime victim empathy.
If he tests positive for the use of alcohol and/or controlled substances not prescribed by a physician, a probation officer may arrest him with or without a warrant.
The Hastings resident must serve an additional 60 days in jail beginning Oct. 22, 2022, unless that sentence is waived by the probation office.
Kopke resigned from his job as the fair’s chief of finance and administration in November 2019.
The case was prosecuted by Gail VerMaas of the Nebraska Attorney General’s office. Kopke was represented by Justin Kalemkiarian of Lincoln.
According to a news release from the Attorney General Doug Peterson, “the Attorney General’s Office is disappointed with the sentence issued today in the case of Patrick Kopke. We intend to appeal the matter. Mr. Kopke was put in a position of public trust. He violated that trust and pled to a felony.
“The state asked the court for a five- to 10-year prison sentence. We believe the sentence issued of 30 days in jail, 15 years of probation, and restitution is inadequate.”