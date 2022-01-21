$30K grant funds available for Hall County nonprofit orgnizations

The Heartland United Way is announcing the availability of $30,000 for local nonprofit organizations to apply for grants. The nonprofit organizations must be located and providing programs in Hamilton, Howard, Merrick counties, or in the rural communities in Hall County.

The Heartland United Way’s mission is to improve lives and create possibilities. To support our mission, preference for funding will be given to organizations that provide programs or services that align with one of the following areas:

- Education: Improve opportunities for youth to be prepared for and successful in school

- Income: Provide programs and supportive assistance to low-income families who are financially unstable

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Health: Help feed people facing food insecurity and to increase the number of people who are healthy and avoiding risky behavior

Applications will not be accepted for capital expenditures, buildings, fire departments, religious activities or youth sports.

The application will be open from Feb. 1 through Feb. 28. The maximum grant awarded will be $5,000, which will be distributed in April.