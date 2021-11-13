33 pounds of suspected meth seized in traffic stop in Hamilton County

AURORA -An Arizona man is in jail after 33 pounds of suspected methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 east of Aurora.

Around 10:05 a.m. Thursday, a Nebraska State Patrol trooper performed a traffic stop on an eastbound Nissan Altima near mile marker 338. During the traffic stop, the trooper became suspicious of criminal activity.

A search of the vehicle revealed 33 pounds of suspected meth concealed in a duffle bag in the trunk of the vehicle. The trooper determined that the drugs were in possession of the passenger, Jared Cain, 39, of Phoenix, Arizona.

Cain was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, and no drug tax stamp. Cain was lodged in Hamilton County Jail.

The driver was released.

The drugs will be sent to the NSP crime lab for positive identification.