362 pounds of marijuana seized in Saturday traffic stop near Giltner

GILTNER - One person is in custody after a large amount of marijuana was confiscated from a vehicle they were driving Saturday near Giltner.

Around 11:40 a.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper observed a Chrysler Pacifica following another vehicle too closely on I-80 near Giltner, a NSP news release said. During the traffic stop, an NSP K-9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 362 pounds of marijuana, the release said.

The driver, Gerald Robinson Jr. 38, of San Diego, California, was arrested for felony possession of marijuana more than a pound, delivery of a controlled substance and no drug tax stamp. He was transported to the Hamilton County Jail.