$4.5 billion carbon pipeline project coming to Hall County

A carbon capture pipeline is coming to Hall County.
Summit Carbon Solutions of Ames, Iowa, is planning a carbon capture and storage project across Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.
The project will capture carbon dioxide emissions that otherwise would be emitted into the atmosphere, compress the captured gas and transport it through a pipeline to North Dakota, where it will be permanently stored underground in a deep geologic site.
The underground pipeline will run through Hall, Hamilton, Merrick and York counties.
Chris Peterson, president of Lincoln-based CP Strategies, spoke about the upcoming project during a presentation at Tuesday’s meeting of the Hall County Board of Commissioners, which he said will benefit local ethanol refineries.
There was no action required of the Hall County commissioners. Summit Carbon Solutions will work directly with landowners to secure the easements.
“Hall County is one of 14 counties the pipeline project is planned to traverse,” Peterson said. “We are making an effort to be in front of county boards in each of those 14 counties.”
The $4.5 billion, 2,000-mile pipeline will be “the world’s largest carbon capture and storage project” and boasts 31 partner ethanol plants, Peterson said.
Green Plains Inc. plants in Wood River, Central City, York and Atkinson, as well as Husker Ag LLC in Plainview and Louis Dreyfus Plant in Norfolk, are involved.
“The reason for this project is to enable ethanol to produce more sustainable, long-term fuel that can be used by markets that are looking for a low-carbon solution to their fuel needs,” he said.
The pipeline will transport 12 million metric tons of CO2 yearly, Peterson said, the equivalent of “taking 2.6 million cars off the road each year.”
A key element of the project is 50-foot wide right-of-ways being pursued for the pipeline.
Commissioner Scott Sorenson that while the project sounds “exciting” and has “some potential” he voiced concerns from private landowners about the easements.
“If we’re talking about a four-inch pipe, why do we need a 50-foot permanent easement?” he asked. “They’re nervous about you guys wanting to come back in two years and put in another pipe that’s 12-inch or 24-inch.”
Peterson said a larger pipe may be necessary if more partners are brought on, but the easement agreement will have provisions for access and notification.
“With the initial construction, there would be payments and assurances to landowners to repair top soil, address any crop loss,” he said. “Those provisions will all exist.”
Nebraska ethanol plants are hoping to keep ethanol competitive in states with low-carbon fuel standards, such as California, Peterson said.
“We can make ethanol even more competitive by taking the CO2 from the ethanol plant and demonstrating that it’s been sequestered indefinitely,” he said. “That will help drive down the carbon score of ethanol, making it more competitive for those markets.”
Commissioner Gary Quandt worried the project would be like the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was abandoned after its permit was revoked in January.
“Is there a plan that, say, 10 to 15 years down the road if they would have to close this pipeline, the pipe will be pulled back up? Is there a plan?” he asked.
Peterson said the project is intended to run in perpetuity with Summit asking for reapproval of easements from landowners after 25 years.
Peterson emphasized that the pipeline is intended for carbon dioxide alone, and no other substances, and there are no plans to run other pipes in the easements.
Commissioner Karen Bredthauer shared her concerns about a potential waste of ag land with such a large easement existing in perpetuity.
Peterson explained it is needed, as it is not exclusively for the pipe itself.
“You need more land during the construction period to be able to move equipment and supplies,” he said. “Post-construction, you may need access if a repair is needed or checks along the route.”
The land, Peterson noted, could continue to be used for agricultural development.
The land, Peterson noted, could continue to be used for agricultural development.