$4.5 billion carbon pipeline project coming to Hall County

Nebraska ethanol plants are hoping to keep ethanol competitive in states with low-carbon fuel standards, such as California, Peterson said.

“We can make ethanol even more competitive by taking the CO2 from the ethanol plant and demonstrating that it’s been sequestered indefinitely,” he said. “That will help drive down the carbon score of ethanol, making it more competitive for those markets.”

Commissioner Gary Quandt worried the project would be like the Keystone XL Pipeline, which was abandoned after its permit was revoked in January.

“Is there a plan that, say, 10 to 15 years down the road if they would have to close this pipeline, the pipe will be pulled back up? Is there a plan?” he asked.

Peterson said the project is intended to run in perpetuity with Summit asking for reapproval of easements from landowners after 25 years.

Peterson emphasized that the pipeline is intended for carbon dioxide alone, and no other substances, and there are no plans to run other pipes in the easements.

Commissioner Karen Bredthauer shared her concerns about a potential waste of ag land with such a large easement existing in perpetuity.