 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-6 years in prison for Grand Island woman in May burglary
0 comments
top story

4-6 years in prison for Grand Island woman in May burglary

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Cindy Mejia of Grand Island was sentenced to four to six years in prison for a burglary committed in May at a mobile home at 1414 St. Paul Road.

Mejia also had sentenced to 11 to 12 months for two other offenses — committing child abuse negligently with no injury and first-offense resisting arrest. The sentences were issued Sept. 30 by Hall County District Judge Andrew Butler.

Cindy Mejia

Cindy Mejia

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The sentences will be served concurrent to one another and with sentences handed down in two other cases.

Mejia, 26, was given credit for 143 days already served. Four charges against Mejia were dismissed.

On May 11, according to GIPD, Mejia unlawfully entered the residence, threatened to assault the homeowner and destroyed property worth $4,000.

The home at 1414 St. Paul Road is the residence of Wendy Anzora-Belloso. Mejia’s father is married to Anzora-Belloso’s mother, but Mejia has never lived at the residence and had no permission to be in it, police said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Kearney resident, Vickie Schaepler, helped save Japanese Hall in Scottsbluff

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts