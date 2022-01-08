4-6 years in prison for Grand Island woman in May burglary

Cindy Mejia of Grand Island was sentenced to four to six years in prison for a burglary committed in May at a mobile home at 1414 St. Paul Road.

Mejia also had sentenced to 11 to 12 months for two other offenses — committing child abuse negligently with no injury and first-offense resisting arrest. The sentences were issued Sept. 30 by Hall County District Judge Andrew Butler.

The sentences will be served concurrent to one another and with sentences handed down in two other cases.

Mejia, 26, was given credit for 143 days already served. Four charges against Mejia were dismissed.

On May 11, according to GIPD, Mejia unlawfully entered the residence, threatened to assault the homeowner and destroyed property worth $4,000.

The home at 1414 St. Paul Road is the residence of Wendy Anzora-Belloso. Mejia’s father is married to Anzora-Belloso’s mother, but Mejia has never lived at the residence and had no permission to be in it, police said.