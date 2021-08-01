4-H champions reap rewards: Exhibitors of champion livestock keep the animal and the money

For 4-H kids, raising livestock can be a profitable business.
Natalia Schultz, 10, took home $5,500 from last Sunday’s 4-H Livestock Sale for having the supreme champion market beef at the Hall County Fair. That check came from the Grand Island Saddle Club.
Mia Olson, 19, was rewarded with $4,000 for raising the champion market heifer. The check was written by Platte Valley Veterinary Hospital of Alda.
Schultz and Olson get to keep the money and their animals. They’re able to show the livestock later this summer if they desire. And later,their families will get the money when the cattle are sold, usually this fall.
What will the kids do with the money?
“I’m going to put it in my college savings so that I can go to my dream college,” said the daughter of Rick and Jodi Schultz. They farm 2 miles east of Cairo.
Some of the money will be put back into next year’s 4-H project, Jodi Schultz said.
Olson plans on putting some of the $4,000 toward her family’s cattle production and the rest for college.
She and her parents, John and Melanie, live in Omaha. She has shown in Hall County her whole time in 4-H.
Olson, her brothers and cousins all help with their grandfather’s cattle operation outside of Grand Island.
A graduate of Millard West, she will begin studying nursing this week at Iowa Western Community College.
Two of the other big winners at last Sunday’s auction were Emersyn Moeller and Rylee Codner.
Moeller, 16, received $3,700 for her reserve champion market steer. Craig and Angie Huxtable, owners of Full Throttle Ag, were the winning bidders.
Codner, 12, got $2,600 for having the reserve champion market heifer. That money was paid by Anderson Auto Group.
Moeller, who lives in Grand Island, said she will use the $3,700 “to further my education after high school.”
The daughter of Albert and Michelle Moeller, she will be a junior this fall at Grand Island Senior High.
Codner will use her auction money to pay her feed bills for next year’s 4-H calf.
She and her parents, Mark and Brenda, live near Wood River. She will be a seventh grader this fall.
There’s nothing new about 4-H’ers being well-compensated. Livestock sales have been a part of county fairs for generations.
It doesn’t matter that the bidders don’t take the animal home with them.
The money goes to the 4-H members “as a way of supporting them and showing them that they have done a good job,” said Megan Knuth, who works with 4-H youth development for Nebraska Extension in Hall County. The bidding is a way “for the community to show support for the hard work that the youth has put into their animals.”
The 4-H members don’t just buy an animal, let it sit out in a pen and then just bring it to fair, Knuth said. Developing an animal takes a lot of work, time and dedication.
Potential bidders are invited to attend the auction just as they might be invited to attend a school fundraiser or a steak feed for athletic supporters, she said.
The companies and local organizations that bid on the animals are being good area citizens.
Long ago, the Saddle Club developed a connection with 4-H and a habit of sponsoring 4-H activities, said Tim Luchsinger, current president of the Saddle Club board. Buying championship beef every year fits in with the Saddle Club’s tradition of serving good steaks.
The Saddle Club sees its involvement as a way “to pay back to the community that has supported us for many years,” Luchsinger wrote in a letter to the editor this week.
The Saddle Club also supports the state horse show, scholarships and the Special Olympics youth equestrian event.
“We believe in supporting the community and 4-H kids,” said Bob Bledsoe, general manager of Anderson Auto Group. “This is something we do every year.”
Many of the company’s customers have kids who belong to 4-H, “and it’s just about supporting the kids,” Bledsoe said.
Anderson Ford paid a total of $8,400 last Sunday, for the heifer and two other animals.
Some of the companies and organizations that attend the auction help keep the bidding active for other animals.
What do the young people like about 4-H?
Olson said she likes being able to spend time with her family “and seeing younger generations continuing on with their 4-H career.”
She has been in 4-H for about 13 years. Her mother is a Millard Public Schools administrator and her dad is a captain in the Omaha Fire Department.
Moeller also received money at the auction for a pig.
But she prefers working with cattle. Pigs are “just not as easy to train.”
Moeller, who has two older siblings, likes the family bonding she gets from 4-H.
“It’s really a great time to spend with family,” she said.
Schultz also showed a heifer and two pigs at the fair.
She started working with her champion steer last winter.
Schultz puts about four hours a day into her 4-H livestock. Her favorite animal to work with is “my steer, definitely,” she said.
He was easier to work with, she said. She felt she did pretty well in developing the steer and “I just tried my hardest.”
The money 4-H members receive is “kind of like a scholarship,” Jodi Schultz said.
“This is their sport,” and the winnings help them pay for college. “It really does help them,” said Jodi Schultz, who is also the mother of Isabelle, 22, and Reese, 17.
Natalia puts the steer in the barn every morning, she noted. 4-H kids rinse the animals and try to keep them cool.
The cooler they are, the better they eat. They gain more weight “and look better for the fair and the shows that they go to,” Jodi Schultz said.
Codner likes 4-H because it gives her a chance to work with animals.
Every day, she works with the animals to get them more comfortable with her, and improve their relationship.
She also exhibits horses, pigs, rabbits and chickens.
Codner most enjoys working with rabbits and cattle.
In addition to displaying her animal, part of her job in the ring is “showing the judge what you’ve learned,” she said.
Market broilers are the only animal that winning bidders sometimes take home.