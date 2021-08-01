4-H champions reap rewards: Exhibitors of champion livestock keep the animal and the money

For 4-H kids, raising livestock can be a profitable business.

Natalia Schultz, 10, took home $5,500 from last Sunday’s 4-H Livestock Sale for having the supreme champion market beef at the Hall County Fair. That check came from the Grand Island Saddle Club.

Mia Olson, 19, was rewarded with $4,000 for raising the champion market heifer. The check was written by Platte Valley Veterinary Hospital of Alda.

Schultz and Olson get to keep the money and their animals. They’re able to show the livestock later this summer if they desire. And later,their families will get the money when the cattle are sold, usually this fall.

What will the kids do with the money?

“I’m going to put it in my college savings so that I can go to my dream college,” said the daughter of Rick and Jodi Schultz. They farm 2 miles east of Cairo.

Some of the money will be put back into next year’s 4-H project, Jodi Schultz said.

Olson plans on putting some of the $4,000 toward her family’s cattle production and the rest for college.

She and her parents, John and Melanie, live in Omaha. She has shown in Hall County her whole time in 4-H.