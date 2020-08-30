4-H shows open with 4-H senior beef showmanship

“They are still able to participate and that is what we wanted,” she said.

Benes said a lot of the their fortitude can be attributed to their years of 4-H training.

“We know that our 4-H’ers’ resiliency is high,” she said. “They are able to adapt and be flexible. There has been a lot of uncertainty this year. They are very happy that they got to do something. They have been very receptive to the things they have had to do. They know that they can control what they can control. They are making it work.”

Benes said most of Nebraska’s counties were represented at the 4-H Beef Show, with about 330 head of breeding heifers and market steers brought to the fairgrounds.

Ben Spencer, 15, is a 4-H’er from Gibbon.

“I think it is great that they can still make it happen with everything that has been going on,” Spencer said about being able to show at the Nebraska State Fair.

For these 4-H’ers a lot of things have happened this year that they had not experienced before. It is a movable lesson in how to adapt to change. It is not a lot different from careers in agriculture, as farmers and ranchers on a yearly basis have to deal with things they have no control over, whether it is markets, weather, crop diseases or insects.