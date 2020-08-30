4-H shows open with 4-H senior beef showmanship

Following its opening ceremonies, the Nebraska State Fair got underway with the 4-H senior beef showmanship competition at the Five Points Bank Livestock Arena.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s State Fair is focused on its foundation, youth activities, with 4-H being featured on the first weekend of the fair and FFA on the second weekend.
One of the first contestants in the show ring was Sidney Allard, 14, of Sidney, a member of the Sidney Rangers 4-H Club.
“I think it is really rewarding being able to come and like finally having your stuff pay off, even after this year where everything hasn’t exactly gone as planned,” Allard said. “But finally, we have this place where we can go and we can show and have fun.”
This is Allard’s fourth year showing cattle. She has been working with her animal she was showing since last September.
During the pandemic, Allard said, she has come to understand the value of adapting to change, something she learned through her 4-H training.
“It has shown me that no matter what happens, you can always find the good in stuff and you can always try your best to make stuff turn out how you want it to,” she said. “You have to work around those circumstances that aren’t necessarily good.”
Ashley Benes, 4-H youth coordinator for Nebraska Extension and State Fair 4-H beef superintendent, said that there was a “very excited group of 4-H’ers here that are happy to be exhibiting. I keep hearing that from them.”
“They are excited to be exhibiting and are happy that we have a show here at the fair,” Benes said. “They are loving how much space they have in the barn that allows them to spread out. They feel comfortable about that. We are excited to be here.”
She said there was a lot of uncertainty whether there would be a State Fair this year. For many of the senior showmanship contestants, their past school year was filled with uncertainty because of the pandemic. Many of the traditions of young adulthood that they looked forward to did not occur. It was like their world was turned inside out and upside down.
“This is the capstone of their year,” Benes said. “They have been working on these projects all year and a lot of them since last fall and winter. It is a big deal for them to show here, compete here and meet their friends from across the state here.”
She said they know this has not been a normal year, but “this gives them a little sense of normalcy for their year.”
Benes said pandemic protocols have been put in place and PPE equipment available.
“They are still able to participate and that is what we wanted,” she said.
Benes said a lot of the their fortitude can be attributed to their years of 4-H training.
“We know that our 4-H’ers’ resiliency is high,” she said. “They are able to adapt and be flexible. There has been a lot of uncertainty this year. They are very happy that they got to do something. They have been very receptive to the things they have had to do. They know that they can control what they can control. They are making it work.”
Benes said most of Nebraska’s counties were represented at the 4-H Beef Show, with about 330 head of breeding heifers and market steers brought to the fairgrounds.
Ben Spencer, 15, is a 4-H’er from Gibbon.
“I think it is great that they can still make it happen with everything that has been going on,” Spencer said about being able to show at the Nebraska State Fair.
For these 4-H’ers a lot of things have happened this year that they had not experienced before. It is a movable lesson in how to adapt to change. It is not a lot different from careers in agriculture, as farmers and ranchers on a yearly basis have to deal with things they have no control over, whether it is markets, weather, crop diseases or insects.
Spencer said that 4-H teaches its members how to adapt to change.
“It will help me in the future with a lot of other opportunities, especially in working with livestock,” he said.
Spencer has been showing cattle for 10 years.
“I have learned a lot,” he said. “I don’t really know what else I would do and I don’t know if there is anything I enjoy more than working with livestock.”
Courtney Bockman, 18, of Weeping Water has been showing livestock since she was 6 years old and a member of the 4-H Clover Kids. Only late in her 4-H career did she begin showing cattle at the State Fair.
“It is a really great opportunity not only to show at the State Fair, but for the cattle industry, Bockman said.
But despite the changes wrought by the coronavirus pandemic, she said, “If you ask any kid showing cattle they will say that they really don’t regret it.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.