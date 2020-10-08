40 North receives community beautification award

Marvin Roth, Senior Center council president, told commissioners the award is appreciated.

“We just tried to improve the front of it,” he said. “We tried to get the stigma away from the senior center so everybody could come and have coffee there in the morning.”

He added, “It’s been a great beautification project for Cairo.”

Nabity said fewer nominations for businesses were received this year because of the pandemic.

“I don’t know whether people were distracted with other things,” he said. “We certainly encourage that, when it comes around, to get us their nominations, because we like to pick from the best of those.”

The Community Beautification Award has been given to one Grand Island business and one Hall County business since the mid-1970s, Nabity explained.

Nominations for the award come from the public.

These are typically done starting in May and go through August.

“That way, people have a chance to see those businesses when they’re likely to look their best in terms of landscaping and so on,” he said.