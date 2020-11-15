40 North Tap and Grill spreads Christmas cheer around the community

40 North Tap and Grill will be offering freshly cut Christmas trees and wreaths at the restaurant at Third and Elm in downtown Grand Island.
“As part of our restaurant promotion, we’ll be giving trees to the United Way, Hope Harbor and other organizations so that families who may not be able to afford one of their own, can bring the spirit of Christmas into their home,” said Jay Vavricek, 40 North Tap and Grill owner.
Chef Jordan Narber said that, since the business is a locally owned and operated restaurant, “We know the importance of community.”
“We want to do everything we can to spread the Christmas cheer while providing Grand Island and central Nebraska with the finest dining experience between Omaha and Denver,” Narber said.
Vavricek said that in addition, folks who purchase $200 in 40 North Tap and Grill gift certificates will receive a free tree, up to eight feet tall. He said those who purchase $60 will receive a freshly cut wreath to add a festive spirit for their holiday décor at home or the office.
“If someone wants to simply purchase a tree, they can do so for $75 dollars per tree and $20 per wreath while supplies last.” Narber said,
He said Santa Claus will be at 40 North the Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving to kick off the holiday season, making way for holiday get-togethers and office parties.
“We urge folks to call now to reserve their space,” Narber said.
40 North Tap and Grill creates a unique dining experience with all food prepared by hand in their scratch kitchen. Narber said,
“It’s the food, it’s the atmosphere, it’s the service that we provide that makes 40 North Tap and Grill a one of a kind experience for lunch or dinner,” he said.
For more information go to: 40NorthTapAndGrill.com.
