40 North Tap and Grill spreads Christmas cheer around the community

40 North Tap and Grill will be offering freshly cut Christmas trees and wreaths at the restaurant at Third and Elm in downtown Grand Island.

“As part of our restaurant promotion, we’ll be giving trees to the United Way, Hope Harbor and other organizations so that families who may not be able to afford one of their own, can bring the spirit of Christmas into their home,” said Jay Vavricek, 40 North Tap and Grill owner.

Chef Jordan Narber said that, since the business is a locally owned and operated restaurant, “We know the importance of community.”

“We want to do everything we can to spread the Christmas cheer while providing Grand Island and central Nebraska with the finest dining experience between Omaha and Denver,” Narber said.

Vavricek said that in addition, folks who purchase $200 in 40 North Tap and Grill gift certificates will receive a free tree, up to eight feet tall. He said those who purchase $60 will receive a freshly cut wreath to add a festive spirit for their holiday décor at home or the office.

“If someone wants to simply purchase a tree, they can do so for $75 dollars per tree and $20 per wreath while supplies last.” Narber said,