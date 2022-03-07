40 volunteers help Grand Island area girls get free prom dresses

About 40 volunteers helped high school students choose a free prom dress over the weekend at the Grand Island YWCA.

The dresses were handed out Saturday and Sunday as part of the YWCA’s mYnight Boutique event. Young ladies visited the YWCA’s multi-purpose room from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day.

Ten volunteers helped set up for the event Friday night, said Marissa Cornelius, the YWCA’s empowerment programs coordinator.

About 30 students came looking for a prom dress Saturday, Cornelius said. As of about 1 p.m., six girls had visited Sunday.

The dresses went to students who are eligible for free or reduced lunch, or whose families have a financial hardship.

Cornelius said it’s important for girls to have a normal high school experience.

Students whose families have some “sort of hardship that prevents them from buying a prom dress” either don’t go to the prom or get a dress that leaves them “feeling not as good as the other girls,” she said.

Getting a dress from mYnight Boutique makes those girls feel as normal and happy as any other student, she said.

Cornelius said the event went smoothly. “It helps that I’ve had so many volunteers. I definitely could not have done this alone.”

She was also pleased with the number of prom dresses that were donated.

Girls had 700 or 800 dresses from which to choose. About 600 of those dresses were donated by a business in Denver. A couple of boxes of dresses came from The Bridal Collection in Grand Island.

Trying on dresses can be fun. On Saturday, one girl spent about an hour giving various dresses a try.

A couple of girls left with two dresses because they plan to go to two proms.

The Y received more than prom dresses. Some people donated handbags, jewelry and shoes.

In addition to Grand Island, some of the students came from Central City and Aurora.

To publicize the project, Cornelius contacted people in Hall, Howard, Hamilton and Merrick counties. She started working on the event in late December.

The dresses that weren’t taken over the weekend will be stored until next year. The YWCA could use more dresses that are size 16 and up.

YWCA Executive Director Amy Bennett wanted to do the prom dress project in 2020, but the pandemic got in the way, Cornelius said.

Cornelius hoped the turnout would be bigger than it was over the weekend. But this was the first year, she noted. She hopes that “next year it’ll be a hit.”

