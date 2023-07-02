Forty-two high school students got a chance to train like a trooper last week at the Nebraska State Patrol Training Academy in Grand Island.

The cadets were part of the 53rd Junior Law Academy, which gives high school seniors-to-be a glimpse of what it takes to be a Nebraska State Trooper.

“Junior Law is a great opportunity for high school juniors considering a career in law enforcement to experience part of the training our recruits go through,” Capt. Andy Ecklund, commander of the NSP Training Academy, said in a news release. “The cadets worked hard last week and showed that they have what it takes to make a difference. Most of these cadets will go on to serve others in their careers and we’d love to see them again in a few years ready to join the Nebraska State Patrol.”

Six cadets received awards for their excellent performances during the week.

Dillon Simpson of Burwell was named the 2023 Boys Outstanding Cadet.

Girls Outstanding Cadet was Tessa Miller of Sutherland.

Boys Marksmanship Award went to Kieffer Bruening of Newcastle.

Glory Naughtin of Sutherland earned the Girls Marksmanship Award.

The Boys Driving Award was presented to Jordyn Anderson of Hay Springs.

Camryn Jacobsmeier of Omaha received the Girls Driving Award.

Junior Law is an annual program organized by the American Legion Department of Nebraska and hosted by the NSP Training Academy in Grand Island. High school juniors from across the state are eligible to apply for the program. Troopers from around Nebraska come together to teach the cadets and put them through several blocks of training. Several current Nebraska State Troopers are graduates of Junior Law.

Applications for the 54th Junior Law Academy, scheduled for June 2024, will be made available in the coming months at the American Legion website.