43 years of service: Captain has seen changes in law enforcement during long career

Law enforcement has changed a lot since Gregg Ahlers’ superiors used to call him “Kid.”
Ahlers put on a badge in 1978, when he joined the Grand Island Police Department. The next year, he went to work for the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, where he’s been ever since.
Ahlers, a captain, recently started his 43rd year with the department. He’s in charge of the civil division, which includes court security, patrolling the area around the downtown county buildings, transporting prisoners and serving papers.
His first 10 or 15 years in law enforcement were “pretty wild,” Ahlers said. “Society was a lot different. Technology was a lot different. The expectations of the officers was a lot different.”
So were staffing levels. When Ahlers started with the sheriff’s department, he was one of 12 sworn officers, six of whom were on patrol.
“We rotated shifts — days, swing and nights,” Ahlers said. The six patrol officers handled the three shifts seven days a week. “So you worked alone, even at night. You handled everything alone. Whether it was an animal out on the road to arresting somebody for a homicide, you handled it by yourself.”
The sheriff’s department is not fully staffed right now, but it’s authorized to employ slightly more than 30 sworn officers.
Ahlers, who turns 66 on April 3, was hired by Sheriff Charles Fairbanks.
“In the old days, whether it was the police department or (sheriff’s department), people would fight us pretty regularly,” Ahlers said. “You were in a lot of fights in those days.”
In the early days of his career, “I was on the ground fighting with somebody at least twice a week, sometimes three times a week,” Ahlers said. “And then, of course, you had other minor scuffles. But yeah, when we worked arrest warrants and stuff, we were by ourselves. If somebody said they weren’t going to be arrested, that wasn’t going to fly. We were going to domestic assaults and stuff in the middle of the night by ourselves. So when you had to arrest somebody, if they said no, you had to make it (happen).
“If you’re south of the Wood River interchange at 2 o’clock in the morning, and there’s no one else out and you’re arresting somebody for DUI and they say they aren’t going, there’s one choice then,” he said. “Well, there’s two choices: you walk away or you take them into custody.”
Back then, people who engaged in an altercation with law enforcement didn’t complain because they knew it was a fight, he said.
Those days eventually ended.
“Then society changed, and people quit fighting us so much,” Ahlers said.
The change happened around the early 1990s. “But now it’s picking back up again. People are willing to take officers on again,” Ahlers said.
A native of Belgrade, the 6-foot-2 Ahlers graduated in 1973 from Cedar Rapids High School, where he competed in basketball, football and track. During the summer months, he played baseball. After high school, he spent two years at Platte Community College in Columbus. He finished his bachelor’s degree at what is now the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he majored in wildlife biology.
With the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Ahlers has been a division commander since 1982. He is the department’s longest-serving employee. He started work in March 1979. Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry started later that year.
Ahlers plans to retire on July 2.
He’s glad he went into law enforcement. It fits his personality, he said, and he’s worked with some fine people.
“I got lucky. I’ve worked with some of the best people you could ever meet. I maybe could have made more money following my education, but I couldn’t have had a more enjoyable career.”
He’s enjoyed helping people.
If you go into law enforcement, “you can’t think that you’re going to change the world. But you can make it a better place one call at a time,” by treating people fairly, making sure you do a good job and by “helping people out. I don’t like bullies. If I walk into a house and the wife has got a bloody nose or a split lip, somebody’s going to jail. And I get satisfaction out of that. I don’t like people who steal other people’s property that they’ve worked for. I don’t like people that try to intimidate people, and I’m willing to do something about it. I’m willing to stand between somebody else and somebody that’s willing to hurt them. So it was kind of the perfect job for me.”
It has become more difficult to work in law enforcement, he said.
“Society right now is in a real flux. It’s actually time for me to go. The prevailing viewpoint in society today is that law enforcement officers aren’t good for society. We’re the problem. People wouldn’t be criminals if we didn’t arrest them. We’re racists,” he said. “I haven’t watched an NFL game in years because they protest me. I just protest them back.”
Some people believe that “we’re abusing people, we abuse Black people. We don’t do that. I just don’t agree with them,” Ahlers said.
“The justice system almost apologizes to criminals for having to run them through the system. Sentencing, you can see somebody get what you think is a long sentence. But actually they only do half, and they try to get them out earlier than that,” he said. “I just disagree with that as a way of doing things.”
Ahlers would like the public to know that law enforcement officers are good people.
“If someone’s wronged you,” officers are there “to help you set it right. If somebody’s stolen your property, we want to get them arrested and punished for that,” he said. “We want to get your property back for you. If someone has assaulted you, we want to see that they’re punished for that.”
If you know who the criminal is, “you have an opportunity to seek redress in court for any damages they may have caused you,” Ahlers said.
Officers are there to make society safe, “so that you can actually walk up and down the streets and go into a place and not have someone who’s bigger and stronger impose their will on you. We’re there to fight for you. We’re not there to abuse people,” he said.
Ahlers doesn’t like cameras.
“The issue for law enforcement is that we will always lose on those things,” he said. “When you have to place someone under arrest who is going to resist that, the physically imposing of your will on someone else is brutal, and it looks brutal. It’ll always look brutal. It doesn’t mean it’s wrong. But in the court of public opinion, we will always come out on the short end of the stick — always.
“The issue for law enforcement is safety for us,” Ahlers said. “The object isn’t to inflict injury on the person you’re arresting, but sometimes that’s necessary.”
Suspects might be bigger, stronger, faster and perhaps have more “technical ability at fighting than you do. But your job is to still get them into custody. So you use techniques that don’t look nice, and they’re not designed to be nice. They’re designed to accomplish a task. But everybody wants to have their camera out and then trash the police when they’re doing that.
“I tell the young guys, you have to be smarter than the camera,” Ahlers said. “You have to be responsible for learning techniques that don’t look as inflammatory. There’s some things you just don’t do. It’s not because it’s actually wrong to do them. But in a court of public opinion now, you just don’t want to be doing them. You want to do things quick. You want to engage and be done quickly.”
For the last couple of years, Ahlers has carried insurance, which makes sure he has legal assistance “in case something happened.” He got the policy through the Nebraska Fraternal Order of Police, which he had never joined until a couple of years ago.
In 2005, after another person’s retirement, former Sheriff Jerry Watson took Ahlers out of uniform and moved him into more administrative duties. In that role, he sometimes testified before the Legislature in Lincoln. After Rick Conrad was elected sheriff in 2018, he put Ahlers back in uniform and gave him a marked patrol unit again.
Back in uniform, Ahlers didn’t make it through the first week before he was part of a pursuit and an armed standoff, which tells him that insurance is necessary. In today’s world, “you have to protect yourself that way,” he said.
“The way society is, it’s just become a very difficult job.”
Ahlers doesn’t like it when people disrespect the American flag. His father fought the Japanese in World War II.