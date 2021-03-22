43 years of service: Captain has seen changes in law enforcement during long career

The change happened around the early 1990s. “But now it’s picking back up again. People are willing to take officers on again,” Ahlers said.

A native of Belgrade, the 6-foot-2 Ahlers graduated in 1973 from Cedar Rapids High School, where he competed in basketball, football and track. During the summer months, he played baseball. After high school, he spent two years at Platte Community College in Columbus. He finished his bachelor’s degree at what is now the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where he majored in wildlife biology.

With the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, Ahlers has been a division commander since 1982. He is the department’s longest-serving employee. He started work in March 1979. Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry started later that year.

Ahlers plans to retire on July 2.

He’s glad he went into law enforcement. It fits his personality, he said, and he’s worked with some fine people.

“I got lucky. I’ve worked with some of the best people you could ever meet. I maybe could have made more money following my education, but I couldn’t have had a more enjoyable career.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He’s enjoyed helping people.