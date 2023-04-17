A 46-year-old Grand Island man was arrested early Sunday for allegedly assaulting a 16-year-old and trying to kill him.

Police arrived at 1228 Warren Lane at about 1 a.m. It was reported that Panom Keolavone and a 16-year-old had engaged in an altercation in the garage.

After the initial altercation, the 16-year-old retreated into the basement and barricaded himself behind a bedroom door.

Keolavone "grabbed a screwdriver and stated multiple times he was going to kill the juvenile and the juvenile was dead," according to the GIPD Monday media report.

The screwdriver was removed from Keolavone's person. He then left the residence through the back door, came back through the front door, went down the basement stairs and kicked the door in where the juvenile was hiding. He then placed the 16-year-old in a headlock while saying he was going to kill him, the media report says.

The juvenile said he passed out and couldn't breathe during the chokehold. Witnesses reported that Keolavone said he was going to kill the juvenile "and that they believed he was actually going to kill the juvenile during his assault," the media report says.

Multiple individuals intervened with physical force and were able to free the juvenile from Keolavone's grasp. The assault left the juvenile with visible injuries to his face, body and neck. He also had petechial hemorrhaging in both of his eyes.

Keolavone was arrested for first-degree attempted murder, attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree use of a weapon to commit a felony, use of a weapon to commit a felony, assault by strangulation, making terroristic threats and intentional child abuse with no injury.