46-year-old St. Paul man on ventilator in Omaha hospital

Cory Rowley of St. Paul was in good shape. He worked as a lineman for Howard Greeley Rural Public Power District. He didn’t have any underlying health issues.

But the 46-year-old man is now on a ventilator in Omaha, sedated and struggling to remain alive.

Rowley was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 16. He was put on a ventilator Nov. 28 and on Dec. 1 was moved to Creighton University Medical Center — Bergan Mercy.

His family is praying that he pulls through.

His sister, Summer Tophoj, says COVID-19 doesn’t care who you are, and “COVID doesn’t care if you believe in the virus or not. It hits who it wants to, and you never know who is going to be the person that ends up like Cory — who is the person that ends up in the hospital on a ventilator.”

The virus doesn’t strike just the elderly or people with diabetes.

“It can take anybody down this road,” Tophoj said.

Rowley is “not improving as quickly as we would hope,” she said. “The doctors just say that we have to have patience.”

There is hope.

Doctors say his lungs are where they should be in the healing process, Tophoj said.