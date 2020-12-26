46-year-old St. Paul man on ventilator in Omaha hospital

Cory Rowley of St. Paul was in good shape. He worked as a lineman for Howard Greeley Rural Public Power District. He didn’t have any underlying health issues.
But the 46-year-old man is now on a ventilator in Omaha, sedated and struggling to remain alive.
Rowley was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 16. He was put on a ventilator Nov. 28 and on Dec. 1 was moved to Creighton University Medical Center — Bergan Mercy.
His family is praying that he pulls through.
His sister, Summer Tophoj, says COVID-19 doesn’t care who you are, and “COVID doesn’t care if you believe in the virus or not. It hits who it wants to, and you never know who is going to be the person that ends up like Cory — who is the person that ends up in the hospital on a ventilator.”
The virus doesn’t strike just the elderly or people with diabetes.
“It can take anybody down this road,” Tophoj said.
Rowley is “not improving as quickly as we would hope,” she said. “The doctors just say that we have to have patience.”
There is hope.
Doctors say his lungs are where they should be in the healing process, Tophoj said.
Rowley and his wife, Robyn, have six kids, three of whom are still at home. Those kids are in sixth, 11th and 12th grades in St. Paul.
Robyn Rowley and Tophoj both work at the Grand Island Clinic.
His first symptoms were a fever and body aches.
“And then a cough set in in those first couple days,” Tophoj said.
The cough and shortness of breath led him to see a doctor.
He tested positive on a Wednesday.
On Thursday and Friday, “he actually started feeling a little bit better. And then by Sunday evening, he was just really, really short of breath.”
When Rowley was admitted to CHI Health St. Francis on Monday, Nov. 16, “his oxygen level was in the low 80s,” she said.
The next day, he was put in ICU and on a BiPAP machine. He received several treatments, including plasma, remdesivir and several other meds that failed. After he was put on a ventilator, he continued to get worse.
On Dec. 1, doctors took advantage of a very narrow window for a treatment called ECMO. The patient had to meet a number of conditions before they went ahead with it.
“Actually, the pulmonologist here called it the last thing that they would be able to do for him,” Tophoj said.
For a while, he was on a medicine that paralyzed him. He came off that about a week ago. He’s gotten a tracheotomy and is “still fighting,” according to his sister.
At the hospital, he’s allowed only one visitor per day.
Robyn has been able to sit with him every day. Last weekend, when she returned home, his mother and father took turns.
His kids were able to FaceTime with him when he was at St. Francis.
But no one has heard his voice or seen his eyes for more than three weeks.
The kids said all “they wanted for Christmas was to be able to hear their dad’s voice, see their dad’s eyes, see him getting better,” Tophoj said.
“We’re just praying for a Christmas miracle,” she said early this week.