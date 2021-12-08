$483K approved for Grand Island projects from visitor improvement funds

Hall County Commissioners Tuesday approved roughly $483,000 in Visitor Improvement Fund grants for local projects.
The funds are administered by Grand Island Tourism through the county, Executive Director Brad Mellema explained.
“With these funds, we want to work with our attractions, events, those kinds of things, to renew and rebuild quality into the tourism industry in this community,” he said.
The fund has $499,675 available for grants in 2022.
Grand Island Tourism recommended 12 projects to receive a total of $482,387 in funds.
Newly hired Program & Outreach Manager Dana Jelinek is tasked with working with the local organizations to help meet their needs.
“We had quite a number of applications, which I understand were more in number than we’ve had in previous years and, as well as, the amount of the requests,” she said.
Awards for 2022 include:
- Veterans Cemetery expansion and improvement project, $75,000, which was approved by Commissioners in July.
- Grand Island Livestock Complex Authority, $100,000, to “assist with marketing the livestock facilities on the Fonner Park Campus.”
- Crane Trust viewing site project, $40,000.
- Northwest High School stadium and field improvement project, $25,000.
- Agricultural Institute of Nebraska Husker Harvest Days support, $75,000. (According to award description: “No specific project is mentioned in the grant proposal. It is assumed it is going for ongoing improvements.”)
- $10,000 each for a Children’s Museum site renovation project, Tri-Cities Sports Complex, Stuhr Museum skating rink attraction, and Cairo Ballfield restrooms.
- $9,375 for Doniphan Trap Club site accessibility improvements.
- Funds will also be used to pay off roughly $118,000 in expenses from construction of Fonner Park’s equine storage facility.
It was a difficult selection, Jelinek said.
“Going into this review process, the amount of money that we’ve had was still impacted by COVID affecting our occupancy rates, and that’s where the money comes from,” she said.
Four applications did not meet grant specifications and were rejected, Jelinek noted.
Children’s Museum had requested $1.5 million in funds and Tri-Cities Sports Complex had requested $100,000.
Jelinek said the committee’s reviewers felt it was too early in the development of those projects for “a larger expenditure,” but did feel the projects were worthy of support.
Unexpected funds are carried forward into the next year, Mellema explained.
Hall County Commission Chair Pam Lancaster, who sits on the Convention & Visitors Bureau Board, but was not involved in the fund requests, applauded CVB’s efforts.
“I think the CVB board, and certainly the people who approved these requests, recognize that tourism isn’t just Grand Island, but it’s all of Hall County, and they do a very fine job of looking at requests from across the county,” she said. “I think this year actually the rural area got as much or more than their fair share than anybody else.”