$483K approved for Grand Island projects from visitor improvement funds

Jelinek said the committee’s reviewers felt it was too early in the development of those projects for “a larger expenditure,” but did feel the projects were worthy of support.

“I think the CVB board, and certainly the people who approved these requests, recognize that tourism isn’t just Grand Island, but it’s all of Hall County, and they do a very fine job of looking at requests from across the county,” she said. “I think this year actually the rural area got as much or more than their fair share than anybody else.”