Jeffrey Adams of Marquette has been arrested and is expected to be charged in connection to the weekend death of his wife, 49-year-old Angela Adams.

The woman's body was found in their home, at 502 Carnahan St., after the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call at about 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

The Sheriff's Office requested assistance from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Investigators learned that Adams had been with her husband, Jeffrey, on Saturday evening, but he was not at the home when authorities arrived to investigate the incident, says a news release.

A short time later, Jeffrey Adams arrived at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office to turn himself in. He was arrested by Nebraska State Patrol investigators.

Investigators have determined that the incident began with an argument, during which Jeffrey allegedly struck Angela Adams multiple times.

Jeffrey then left the home. Adams, 47, is being held at Hamilton County Jail for second-degree murder. The investigation continues.