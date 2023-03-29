Investigators from the Nebraska State Patrol visited 31 Hall County businesses Friday evening to conduct alcohol compliance checks.

Five of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor, making the compliance rate 84%. Four of the businesses failed to check the minor’s ID.

The businesses that failed the inspections were Prairie Pride Brewing Co., Kiko’s Cantina, Bonzai Beach Club and Pumpers, all of Grand Island, and American Legion Post 314 of Wood River.

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor. The businesses checked included restaurants, convenience stores, bars and liquor stores.

The project was supported in whole or part by a grant from the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.