$50k expansion project taking shape at Grand Island Kennel Club

Grand Island Kennel Club is expanding.
The all-breed club is constructing an addition to its secure site at 2860 E. Bismarck Road.
The addition will increase its interior space to better accommodate a full-size obedience ring, said Kennel Club Board President Doug Jensen, who has been involved with club since 1973.
“Our ring now is regulation size, but we use part of that as seating for chairs and storage of our equipment, stuff along the wall, so we’re going to add an addition,” he said. “That will allow us to use the entire floor that we have currently for training.”
The addition will be 24-by-26-foot wide, and is expected to cost roughly $50,000.
Grand Island Kennel Club doesn’t train dogs, specifically, Jensen explained.
“We train people to train their dogs, so we can have a safer community, which is really what dogs have become,” he said. “All dogs have to fit in with the community, and to do that they have to be well-trained.”
The club supports purebred dogs, but trains all dogs in all phases, “from puppy to advanced obedience training and competition.”
“We train them from when they’re babies until they’re old,” Jensen said, “and we try to train people to be stewards of their breeds, so we have a safe community.”
The expansion effort has been underway for two years.
The site’s original building was destroyed in 1980s “Night of the Twisters” event and rebuilt on the same footprint, Jensen noted.
“It’s been a great facility for training,” he said. “It’s one of the few in the United States that a kennel club actually owns. Most places rent out for their training, and we own ours.”
The addition will match the existing log cabin-styled building.
“We’re going to put log siding on the exterior so it will look just like the building that’s there. We have replaced one wall already because it was damaged about 10 years ago,” Jensen said. “The roof line will be the same. We’re not putting a kitchen in, or anything like that, just a storage area and a place for seating.”
Work already has started with footings in place and the floor being poured.
“We hope to be enclosed within a month,” Jensen said. “We’re building as we speak.”
Grand Island Kennel Club is raising the money to pay for the addition.
The club is supported by the Grand Island Charitable Corporation, Jensen said, as well as the club’s members. There are 35 club members, and another 35 to 40 people who participate in classes and trainings.
Further community support is needed, though.
“We serve a large area. We don’t just serve Grand Island, we serve a surrounding area of over 100 miles in every direction of people who come to our club to train,” he said. “We cover a lot of area simply because, west of us, the next club is in Scottsbluff. North Platte doesn’t have a kennel club, nor does Kearney or anything in between.”
To contribute to Grand Island Kennel Club, contact Doug Jensen at dobejensen@gmail.com.