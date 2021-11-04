$50k expansion project taking shape at Grand Island Kennel Club

The expansion effort has been underway for two years.

The site’s original building was destroyed in 1980s “Night of the Twisters” event and rebuilt on the same footprint, Jensen noted.

“It’s been a great facility for training,” he said. “It’s one of the few in the United States that a kennel club actually owns. Most places rent out for their training, and we own ours.”

The addition will match the existing log cabin-styled building.

“We’re going to put log siding on the exterior so it will look just like the building that’s there. We have replaced one wall already because it was damaged about 10 years ago,” Jensen said. “The roof line will be the same. We’re not putting a kitchen in, or anything like that, just a storage area and a place for seating.”

Work already has started with footings in place and the floor being poured.

“We hope to be enclosed within a month,” Jensen said. “We’re building as we speak.”

Grand Island Kennel Club is raising the money to pay for the addition.