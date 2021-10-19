 Skip to main content
$51M Tabitha senior living center taking shape in south Grand Island
$51M Tabitha senior living center taking shape in south Grand Island

Construction is moving along on Tabitha at Prairie Commons, which is expected to be completed this winter.

Chief Construction is the primary contractor on the project, which had its groundbreaking June 24.

The senior living community will be northwest of Grand Island Regional Hospital at 3490 Ewoldt St.

It will consist of 157 apartment/suites, 81 of which will be used for independent living. Twenty each will be designated for assisted living and memory care, with the remaining 36 used for long-term/skilled care.

The project is expected to cost $51 million. Pinnacle Bank provided financing for the project.

Tabitha, which is a Lincoln-based nonprofit, provides senior care in 27 Nebraska counties.

