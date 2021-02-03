54th annual Gun & Sport Show runs Saturday, Sunday

Fonner Park’s Pinnacle Bank Expo Center will be the site this weekend of the Nebraska Muzzle Loading Rifle Association’s 54th annual Gun & Sport Show.

The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $5. Children younger than 12 get in free when accompanied by an adult. For additional information visit www.HeartlandEventsCenter.com.

The show will feature more than 350 tables, with dealers and exhibitors from across the country.

Dealers and exhibitor tables are still available for a fee of $30 per table. All guns must be tied and all guns will be checked and secured at the door. Additional information is available by contacting Ron Knott at 308-380-1376 or knottr@charter.net.

A news release adds this note about COVID-19. “We will be abiding by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and Central District Health Department guidelines. There is a city mask mandate in effect and social distancing will be practiced. Please respect the rules that are in place as they are not set by the facility, city, county and/or state.”