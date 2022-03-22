55 years on the job, Grand Island city employee calls it a career

Brian Sands has loved his job ever since he started it way back on Aug. 18, 1966.

But next week, he’ll have to make an adjustment. After 55 years, seven months and seven days, Sands will end his career with the city of Grand Island on Friday.

Sands, who is one of two foremen in the streets division, will turn 75 on Sunday.

He’s been coming to work in the same building, at Front and Lincoln streets, since he started. Every morning, he gets up at 4:15 a.m. He arrives at work at 5:40 a.m. and begins his work day at 7.

“I like coming to work,” he says.

Sands is responsible for 14 or 15 employees, who do concrete and asphalt repair, mowing, sweeping, grading “and whatever else may come along,” he said. In the summer, he works with a crew that has a contract with the city. In the winter months, his responsibilities include snow removal.

Sands is proud of the streets division. He’s tried to put people in places where they’ll succeed.

“We have a well-oiled machine, with excellent personnel,” he said.

What he does in his job, metaphorically speaking, is put out fires.

Sands doesn’t get rattled. “I like the stress of a job,” he says. When there’s stress, he thinks he performs better.

“I’m dedicated to my job — extremely dedicated,” he said. “I couldn’t think of a better place to be. I like the people. The city of Grand Island’s been good to me.”

His career included the 1980 tornadoes and the 1967 flood. When the tornadoes hit, Sands was in Gibbon.

Called in to work, he remembers rising to the top of the overpass and “everything was pitch black,” he said. There were “no lights, no nothing.”

The first priority was to get the streets open. When difficulty strikes, the first job is always getting the streets open.

In 1967, Sands and other city employees did a lot of sandbagging. On the north side of town, “the water came clear down to Five Points,” he said.

In the Pier Park area, you couldn’t even tell where the park was. He remembers “big old fish swimming out on Locust Street.”

When new employees join the city, they’re assigned a number. Sands is the last remaining employee to have a three-digit number — 661.

All during his career, Sands has worked in the same building — at 1111 W. North Front St.

Way back in the past, the building across the street held an ice house. Long before Sands started, horses were housed in the building where he works. When he started, under certain weather conditions, he could still get a whiff of horses.

Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said Sands will be greatly missed.

“I think we’re all very fortunate that we had the opportunity to work with Brian so long,” and she appreciates all the knowledge that he’s imparted.

Callahan, who started her job 10 years ago, said it was good that someone in his position was willing to teach her “as much as he wanted to teach me.”

Sands showed her “why we do things the way we do” and “how things have improved over the years,” Callahan said.

The fact that Sands is choosing to retire is “a compliment that he is trusting all of us with his ship that he’s built, so to speak,” Callahan said. “He has a lot of confidence in the staff that we have here now, and that’s good.”

A sign in Sands office says, “Thou shalt not whine.” The key qualities for any job, he said, are to show compassion and remain humble.

Over the years, he’s seen people who have bad arms “from patting themselves on the back. It’s something I never did,” he said.

Employees of the streets division help the people of Grand Island. When Sands hears from unhappy residents, he understands their frustrations, because he’s seen it from their side. When his employees have a gripe, he knows what they’re talking about, because he’s been there.

Born in Kearney, Sands grew up in Sidney. His family moved to Grand Island just before his senior year of high school. He graduated from Grand Island Senior High in 1966.

He and his wife of 40 years, Kris, have three sons — Mark, Jason and Mike. Mark is Grand Island’s cemetery superintendent.

Sands is glad he’s retiring now, while he’s still in good health. After all these years, he wouldn’t want to be forced out of the job for health reasons.

Sands will continue to help his grandson, Micha, with his lawnmowing business. Don’t look for Sands on a riding mower, though. He’s happier with a walk-behind.

Beginning April 4, he and his wife will take a two-week cruise on the Mississippi River.

A luncheon in his honor is planned for Friday. An open house follows from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the streets division building.

