59 walk across stage at Grand Island Senior High midterm graduation Thursday

Gonzalez said she later found a support system of teachers, administrators and counselors at GISH and is “extremely thankful” to them for helping her get where she is today.

“Once I got here, I just had so many people wanting to be my side, to see me get where I needed to go,” she said. “The teachers and staff here were very supportive. They didn’t let me bring myself down. They were always there helping me. They made sure that if I needed something, I got it.”

Gonzalez said she hopes to attend college “somewhere in Lincoln” in August to become a crime scene photographer. For high school students who may be struggling to see their graduation days as a reality, Gonzalez encouraged students to keep on persevering.

“Don’t ever give up, regardless of how hard it gets,” she said. “It may be very hard, but do not give up. If you give up, you are just allowing yourself to go down deeper into a hole you don’t want to get into.”

Thursday’s was among the school’s largest midterm graduating classes, said Jeff Gilbertson, GISH executive principal. In his address to the graduates, he said they should be grateful to all of the “talented and committed” teachers, counselors, administrators and staff members who have supported them in their educational journey.