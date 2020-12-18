 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
59 walk across stage at Grand Island Senior High midterm graduation Thursday
0 comments
featured

59 walk across stage at Grand Island Senior High midterm graduation Thursday

{{featured_button_text}}

Leicia Gonzalez choked up as she held tightly onto her high school diploma Thursday afternoon.

As she recalled all that she had been through to graduate midterm from Grand Island Senior High, she couldn’t help but get teary-eyed. While Gonzalez graduated a year late due to family issues, she said she finally was able to achieve her goal of being the first of her mother’s daughters to graduate from high school.

Gonzalez was one of 59 students to earn their high school diploma at a midterm graduation ceremony Thursday afternoon in GISH’s auditorium. The commencement was held without families in attendance due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, they were able to watch the graduates walk across the stage via a private YouTube link.

Nine other students graduated but did not walk across the stage.

Gonzalez said it felt good to graduate.

“Something got in the way, but I did it and it feels amazing,” she said.

When she first came to GISH from a private school, Gonzalez said she had severe anxiety and did not have a support system.

“I didn’t think I would ever be here today graduating,” she said. “My little brother kept me wanting to graduate. He kept me thinking, ‘You have to do this.’”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Gonzalez said she later found a support system of teachers, administrators and counselors at GISH and is “extremely thankful” to them for helping her get where she is today.

“Once I got here, I just had so many people wanting to be my side, to see me get where I needed to go,” she said. “The teachers and staff here were very supportive. They didn’t let me bring myself down. They were always there helping me. They made sure that if I needed something, I got it.”

Gonzalez said she hopes to attend college “somewhere in Lincoln” in August to become a crime scene photographer. For high school students who may be struggling to see their graduation days as a reality, Gonzalez encouraged students to keep on persevering.

“Don’t ever give up, regardless of how hard it gets,” she said. “It may be very hard, but do not give up. If you give up, you are just allowing yourself to go down deeper into a hole you don’t want to get into.”

Thursday’s was among the school’s largest midterm graduating classes, said Jeff Gilbertson, GISH executive principal. In his address to the graduates, he said they should be grateful to all of the “talented and committed” teachers, counselors, administrators and staff members who have supported them in their educational journey.

“We believe in all of you,” he said. “We believe in your future and we want you to continue to wear purple and be gold.”

Grand Island Public Schools Superintendent Tawana Grover told the graduates that their character and “dedicated commitment” have given the district a “glimpse of true perseverance.”

“No graduating class in GISH’s history has faced what you have faced this year,” she said. “While many students over the years have pushed through various things in the lead-up to graduation, not many can say that they have achieved this in spite of a pandemic. Yet, you persevered.

“The determination has shown you power and it bodes well with how you will tackle every obstacle that may come your way in life. Not even a global pandemic could stop you from getting your high school diploma.”

More Information

The Grand Island Senior High midterm graduates were:

Alexis Ackles

Aarliz Acosta

Jonathan Alvarado

*Roberto Alfaro Alfaro

Daniel Arufe Rives

Dora Bermudez-Corona

Kaleigh Betancourt

Kevin Bonney

Cheynne Buchanan

Treyton Butler

Javier Camejo Urra

Alexandria Castillo

Jake Castro

Keren Castro Buchi

Alejandra Castro Castro

Luis Coss Galaviz

Jose De La Hoz Canizares

*Isaiah Deere

*Addie Evans

Randy Ferrufino

*Tania Frometa Deus

Alexandra Gallegos

Aliza Garza

Alexi Gomez Choc

Leticia Gonzalez

Danny Gragg

Ivan Guerrero Munoz

David Gutierrez

Lydia Harvey

*Jacob Hawkes Jr.

Brianna Hernandez

Idmar Hernandez Gramajo

Alejandro Jimenez Martinez

Jordan Johnson

Brooklyn Jones

Keagan Larkin

Cristian Licourt Cubas

Rebeca Lopez Perez

Byron Lopez Vicente

Tori Lurz

*Antonia Marquez

Juliana McGowan

Melissa Menendez Hernandez

Giselle Onofre

Walter Ortega Estrada

Lazaro Pena Perez

Maria Perez Martinez

Tatyana Pete

Carlie Petersen

Daisy Ramirez

*Rosie Ramos

Jonathan Reyes

Natasha Richardson

Chantel Ritter

*Alexander Robles Hernandez

Fabio Ruiz Fernandez

Amber San Martin

Duard Shaleski

Noah Smith

*Hayden Snyder

Kaylee Spevak

Olivia Swanson

Lieter Velasco

Emily Williams

Sebrina Williams

Juan Zepeda Zepeda

Amber Zoucha

Dairi Zuleta Anzora

* Not in attendance Thursday

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts