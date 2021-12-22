$59M master plan for Grand Island's Fonner Park expansion, improvements released

Stakeholders also felt the Thompson Foods Indoor Arena could be improved, Kolarik said.

“There was a sentiment that they felt like it was a backdoor, and a lot of folks, from fairgoers to vendors and exhibitors, expressed that that area, the circulation corridor, from the east side of the site, across to the main body of event venues ... could be improved,” he said. “We looked at how we could develop more of a boulevard approach to that area.”

The plan also addresses ongoing storm water issues, a main concern for stakeholders. Populous worked with Grand Island’s Olsson Engineering to look at surface and underground drainage for the campus.

“The idea is, we’ve got to get this water under control as a first step,” Kolarik said. “We need barns that don’t have water in them, so we can sell these things better. While there’s isolated areas where that’s an issue, it’s a very commonly themed issue.”

A key element of the master plan is the planned casino.

Elite Casino Resorts, based in Iowa, is preparing to build a $100 million casino at the Fonner Park site.