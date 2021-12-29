$5K hiring incentive approved by Grand Island council to attract new police officers

Grand Island Police Department continues to struggle with staffing.
Hiring incentives for officers were increased by Grand Island City Council Tuesday to attract more people to the city.
Vacancies in the GIPD have reached a high of nine openings, city Human Resources Director Aaron Schmid said Tuesday.
In June, council approved a hiring incentive for certified officers of $1,500.
Despite this, GIPD has had only one certified applicant.
The incentive has been increased to $5,000.
The increase would position the department to be more competitive in regard to incentives other agencies are offering in the state.
The cost of sending a non-certified officer through the Nebraska Law Enforcement Training Center is roughly $21,000.
Also increased was the referral incentive for current GIPD officers who successfully recruit applicants.
The city approved a $300 incentive for the referral of one non-certified applicant that makes the civil service eligibility list, $500 for referral of two or more non-certified applicants, and $500 for one or more certified applicants.
Also, a $1,700 incentive if one or more of the referred applicants is hired was approved by the council.
“The terms of the incentive would be two prong: one payment if they’re able to be placed on our eligibility list. That means they’ve passed a written exam and oral interview,” Schmid said. “We pay that officer an additional $1,700 for that recruitment.”
The aim of the incentives is to generate quality candidates for the multiple openings.
“We’re trying multiple avenues for recruitment, but we are hitting a standstill,” Schmid said. “While this won’t solve all of our problems, it is one more tactic we’re taking to try to hire as many officers and get back up to speed as possible.”
City of Grand Island maintains a labor agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Grand Island Lodge No. 24.
Proposed changes to the labor agreement must be mutually agreed upon between the city and the union.
“Any time we make a change to the labor agreements, in this case the FOP’s, we bring it to the council,” Schmid said.
Council member Chuck Haase asked, if the incentives are included in the union contract, can it be easily removed?
The incentives will remain in effect until Sept. 30, 2022, which coincides with the expiration of the current labor contract, Schmid explained.
“If you wanted to incorporate it into the contract again, that would have to be negotiated,” he said.
Haase suggested the proposed incentive is not enough, as GIPD has not been fully staffed for roughly five years.
“My concern is we’re taking time throwing little bits out there when maybe it takes more,” he said. “I’m concerned were not going big enough to succeed.”
Council member Mike Paulick said that while he is not opposed to the incentives, it “seems like a messed up system.”
“I would just as soon see us do what the county has done with our law enforcement people, and we all know what the county’s done,” Paulick said.
The incentives were approved with the city’s salary ordinance, Ordinance No. 9867.
Council member Bethany Guzinski voted against the ordinance.