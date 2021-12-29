$5K hiring incentive approved by Grand Island council to attract new police officers

Also, a $1,700 incentive if one or more of the referred applicants is hired was approved by the council.

“The terms of the incentive would be two prong: one payment if they’re able to be placed on our eligibility list. That means they’ve passed a written exam and oral interview,” Schmid said. “We pay that officer an additional $1,700 for that recruitment.”

The aim of the incentives is to generate quality candidates for the multiple openings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We’re trying multiple avenues for recruitment, but we are hitting a standstill,” Schmid said. “While this won’t solve all of our problems, it is one more tactic we’re taking to try to hire as many officers and get back up to speed as possible.”

City of Grand Island maintains a labor agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police Grand Island Lodge No. 24.

Proposed changes to the labor agreement must be mutually agreed upon between the city and the union.

“Any time we make a change to the labor agreements, in this case the FOP’s, we bring it to the council,” Schmid said.